Who are the Biggest Sports Teams in Southern California?

California has the biggest population in the US and has 19 big professional franchises, which is more than what any other US state has. There are approximately 40 million people that reside in California. Moreover, there are also many sports that have thousands of fans. California has many professional as well as college sports teams. It also has many big sports stadiums and venues. There are many teams in different sports such as baseball, football, ice hockey and rugby. If you enjoy betting on your favourite teams, you should try your luck on https://www.betting24.fi.

Some of the biggest sports teams in Southern California are:

Ventura County Fusion

Ventura County Fusion football team that is based in Ventura in California. Ventura County Fusion was founded in 2006. They hold their matches at the Ventura College 5000-seater stadium in Ventura, California. The team won the USL PDL Southwest Division Champions in 2010, 2012 and 2014. They also won USL PDL Champions in 2009.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans represent the University of Southern California in football. The football program has had more than eight hundred and thirty wins. They have had thirteen undefeated seasons, 8 perfect seasons and 39 championships. USC has produced 7 Heisman Trophy winners, 510 National Football League draft picks and 81 first-team consensus All-Americans. Moreover, they have managed to win 17 national championships from major selectors. The Trojans take part in matches in the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

San Diego Legion

The San Diego Legion is a rugby union that was founded in 2017 and takes part in major league rugby. The San Diego Legion plays at the 6000-seater Torero Stadium inside the University of San Diego. They played in Major League Rugby in 2019 and emerged as the runners-up. They also did playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. Their top scorer is Joe Pietersen, who has scored 177 times.

Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks is an ice hockey team that is based in California. Interestingly, the club was started by The Walt Disney Company. They were initially known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, which was based on the film called The Mighty Ducks. The team has won many awards such as the Stanley Cup, the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and the William M. Jennings Trophy. There are 7 inductees to the Hockey Hall of Fame who are affiliated with the Anaheim Ducks.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres was started in 1969 and has had fifteen winning seasons in franchise history. They won the Warren C. Giles Trophy in 1984 and 1998. The team has played 7, 365 games and won 3, 417. They lost in 3, 946 games. They had 189 home runs in 2017, 795 runs and 1, 519 hits. There are 16 baseball players that have been inducted into their Hall of Fame starting from 1999. Others have been inducted into the San Diego Hall of Fame.