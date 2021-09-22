Zonta announces Lunafest, celebration of women in film

News release

Zonta Club of SCV and its foundation announce “Women in Film featuring LUNAFEST,” a new project to improve educational and career opportunities in the entertainment industry for women in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Zonta’s innovative includes two events: On Thursday, Oct. 14, a celebration is scheduled to take place in Newhall on the city parking rooftop. It will be followed by the exclusive screening of the 2021 LUNAFEST, seven short films by award-winning women film makers, by and about women, at the Newhall Laemmle Theater.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Zonta will also present a morning conference featuring industry professionals designed to help local women, “Get In and Get Ahead,” in the local film and related industries, at the College of the Canyons University Center.

Zonta invites participation in this program in several ways:

First, the Zonta Club of the SCV requests nominations for recognition at the celebration of the local women already serving in leadership positions in the entertainment industry and related businesses. A fillable nomination form is available at scvzonta.org/LUNAFEST.

Second, the Zonta Club of SCV invites you to attend and support the celebration, which includes the 2021 LUNAFEST screening, to honor local Industry leaders and enjoy the work of award-winning women film makers. The celebration will feature a rooftop view of the Santa Clarita Valley along with a wine and mimosa bar and small plate hors d’oeuvres, immediately followed by the LUNAFEST screening at the adjacent Newhall Laemmle Theaters. Individual tickets for the celebration and LUNAFEST screening are $100, and sponsorships are available.

Third, Zonta invites local women who wish to get into or get ahead in the entertainment industry to attend its free conference, with panel discussions on paths to enter the industry and ways to succeed. A LUNAFEST screening will be presented. The conference is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required at [email protected]g.

For more information go to SCVZonta.org/LUNAFEST. Since 1974, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been empowering women through service and advocacy, grants and scholarships.

