Alpha Heater Reviews (Scam or Legit) Does AlphaHeater Really Work?

Alpha Heater is a ceramic heater, designed to warm up a room without eating too much energy. This household appliance is compact in size and portable which enables you to use it in different rooms. It amply heats up a room within just 2 minutes and has some praiseworthy safety features as well.

The Alpha Heater is better than conventional heating methods because it is a cheaper and safer alternative to stay warm in the winter season. If you’ve been looking for a similar heating solution, AlphaHeater is one that is definitely worth buying.

Would you like to know more about the Alpha Portable Heater? Our review below will share all the Alpha Heater features and info on its working, pricing, etc. Read on.

Alpha Heater Review

Winters are fast approaching and so is the need for better heating solutions. Conventional methods of heating up a room are typically expensive. Say, for instance, central heating solutions are costly to even install, and your traditional bulky heater eats up too much energy, significantly raising the utility bills. What’s more, there is the option of fireplaces but they either eat up too much gas or run on wood which means they give out harmful soot.

So, what can you do to stay warm this season? The idea of wearing layers and layers of clothes to keep the cold away is uncomfortable. Plus, soups and other hot meals can’t do much to beat the chilly weather outside. One device that can be a savior is the Alpha Heater. This is a reliable heating appliance that doesn’t harm your health and it also isn’t costly.

Compared to other heaters, Alpha Heater is a cheaper investment. It doesn’t even increase your utility bills by much as it takes only as much power as a hair dryer does. This doesn’t mean though that it cannot warm up a room sufficiently enough. Furthermore, the Alpha Heater is also a worthwhile purchase due to its rapid heating action. Don’t underestimate the working of this stellar appliance only because it is small in size.

Alpha Heater Specifications

Below is a look at the main specifications of the Alpha Heater:

On its lowest setting, the Alpha Heater uses 650 watts while at max, it uses 1200 watts.

This heater has been designed for rooms that are 350 square feet, area wise.

Alpha Heater warms the room to 75 degrees in just 2 minutes!

The material of this device is PTC safe ceramic.

Alpha Heater Working

Alpha Heater is a champion at warming up small spaces. While it may not be the appropriate choice for a large dining area or a hall, it’s great for smaller rooms. For instance, this device can be used in your office, personal room or in the garage. For working, Alpha Heater spreads out heated air using oscillators. The appliance has a handful of qualities related to how it works which show that it is a great choice. Take a look at these features of Alpha Heater:

Even distribution: firstly, the Alpha Heater evenly distributes out warm air. This means that one part of the room wouldn't be left cool just because the device is placed at another end.

Fast heating: Alpha Heater is a rapid heating solution. You wouldn't have to wait and shiver whilst the device sluggishly puffs out warm air.

Nano filters: this device also has nano filters installed. These antimicrobial filters ensure that dust and bacterial particles don't pass through.

No smell: typical heaters eventually give off a weird smell. This is because mold forms on the inside. You have no reason to worry about foul odors with Alpha Heater though as the device has filters installed which don't let nasty particles stay in.

Timer: the device comes with a built-in timer with 4 modes. The settings are adjustable.

Using Alpha Portable Heater

Getting started with the Alpha Heater is no tough task. The device is easy to use and even amateurs who have zero experience with technology can make the most of it. To get it running, follow these steps:

Place the device on a flat surface, such as your nightstand.

Connect the Alpha Heater to a wall socket.

Plug the device in and turn it on.

Make sure the device is placed in the direction where you want warm air. While the body of the Alpha Heater is ceramic and not metal, it will still get hot when it is turned on for a while. Therefore, don’t touch the body of the device until it cools down. You can turn the device on and off safely, though.

Alpha Heater Features

Alpha Heater has many features that put it forward as a great option for those who want a budget-friendly heating solution. Take a look at these features of the appliance below:

Sleek

The Alpha Heater is a modern device to meet your basic needs without taking up too much space or energy. The modern design of the device makes it a great addition to any room. Alpha Heater isn’t bulky and is minimal which means it goes with most interiors.

Portable

Alpha Heater is also a portable device. It’s compact in size which means that you aren’t restricted to using it in one room. You can easily use it wherever you want to as long as that place has a proper wall power outlet. So, for personal use, you don’t need a separate Alpha Heater for each room.

Uniform

Even heat distribution ensures that your entire space gets warm. Alpha Heater comes with this feature without using up too much energy. So, you have no reason to even worry about your monthly bills if you have the Alpha Heater.

Affordable

The Alpha Heater is also an affordable purchase. It isn’t costly in itself, it doesn’t come with high maintenance costs, and it doesn’t increase your bills by much even when you use it for long hours. The device uses up just 10 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Alpha Heater Safety

When it comes to electrical devices, there is always a concern regarding safety. Compared to other conventional heating methods, the Alpha Heater is quite a safe to use device. Like any conventional heater, it aptly circulates warm air throughout the room. It is natural for the body of the device to get heated up when you use it consistently. However, this doesn’t pose any risk to users.

Since the body of the device is not metal, you don’t even have to worry that it will get really hot. However, it is best to keep your pets and children away from it if you fear that they may touch it and get hurt. Other than this, Alpha Heater is overall a safe device that can be used in the presence of your pets and children.

The device even clears the air of harmful particles of bacteria, thanks to its nano filters. It doesn’t release any foul odors. Furthermore, in case it tips, the alpha heater will automatically blowout room temperature air for 30 seconds. This is to ensure that the device cools down itself. After these 30 seconds, the device automatically powers off.

Another applaudable safety measure of the Alpha Heater is that it ensures that there is no overheating. When the internal temperature of the device rises higher than 122 Fahrenheit, it automatically reduces the temperature to 104 Fahrenheit. If the heating of the Alpha Heater rises to above 122 Fahrenheit more than three times in a row, it will automatically shut off.

One more thing – the Alpha Heater runs for six hours unless you turn it off. After six hours, it automatically turns off for overheating protection. The device comes with one-to-six-hour timers as well and adjustable heat settings. So, just in case you forget to turn off the device, you don’t have to worry as it will automatically go off in 6 hours.

Therefore, here is what you can summarize about the safety of the Alpha Heater:

The Alpha Heater automatically shuts down on overheating.

Cools itself and automatically powers off on falling off.

Is generally safe to be used around children and pets.

Has a PTC ceramic body which doesn’t get as hot as a metal one.

Automatically turns off after six hours of running.

Where to Buy Alpha Heater at the Best Price Online?

If you want to purchase the Alpha Heater at the lowest price, you should get it from its official website by visiting this link. The Alpha Heater is available in different packages, and you can get whichever suits your needs. Take a look at the pricing of each package below:

You get one unit of Alpha Heater for just $49.95.

In a package of two units, the price of each device is lowered to $47.45 each.

In a package of three units, the price of each unit is further lowered to just $44.96 each.

There’s also a package of four units in which the price is just $42.46 for each unit.

And lastly, a package of five units is also available with the price of each Alpha Heater only $39.96.

As you can see, as the number of units goes up, the price of each goes down. Therefore, it’s more wise to purchase a bigger package if you are buying for a family. However, you buy a single unit of Alpha Heater to test it out first before buying it in bulk. Know that currently this product is being offered at a 50% discount, otherwise the prices of the device in each package are higher. The original price of a single unit of the Alpha Heater is $99.90.

Buying AlphaHeater shouldn’t come with any hesitation? Why? Because in case you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you also have the option to return it. Basically, you have 30 days to decide how satisfied you are with the product. If you are not, you can return the product in a month to get your cash back. Note that you will not be returned any shipping and handling costs that you have paid.

Final Thoughts

The Alpha Heater is a worthwhile heating device. It is compact in size and has a sleek design. The portable device works efficiently to heat up a room without taking up too much energy. It is a perfect heating solution for those who are on the lookout for a budget friendly purchase to stay warm in the winter weather.

The Alpha Heater is also a safe device. It comes with nano filters that get rid of bacterial particles before warm air is blown out of the appliance. It also has automatic overheating protection and a PTC safe ceramic body. Alpha Heater can be used in your gym, office or at home. It is not for larger spaces but works well to cover 350 square feet of area. To get Alpha Heater at the lowest best online, visit its official website here.

Alpha Heater Reviews – FAQs

Who is the Alpha Heater for?

The Alpha Heater has been designed for people who want to spend less money but want to stay warm in the winter season as well. The energy efficient and budget friendly heating solution is also for those folks who are looking for a personal heating device that can be easily carried from one place to another.

How to restart the device if it tips over?

In case the device tips over, you need to restart it manually. For this, your first move should be to power off the device by switching the button off. After that, plug it out of the outlet. Now, wait 5 to 10 minutes for the device to cool down. Once it is amply cool, you can plug it back in and resume operation.

What if the heater malfunctions?

Restart the device if it malfunctions. If the heater malfunctions continuously, there is a good chance that you have received a defective unit. In such a case, you can contact the customer support team to get a replacement immediately.

Is the Alpha Heater designed for use in the bathroom?

No, the Alpha Heater cannot be used in the bathroom. In fact, most heaters cannot be used in areas that are wet. Only those that are UL rated for washroom use can be used in such areas.

Can it be used with an extension cord or adaptor?

You should only plug this device directly into your wall outlet. It isn’t designed for power strips as it might be too powerful for those. You should also not use extension cords with this device or adapters for plugging in the heater.

What are other people saying about the Alpha Heater?

You can take a look at the Alpha Heater customer reviews that have been shared on the website of this product. These reviews are clear proof that buyers who have used the Alpha Heater are very impressed with it. Therefore, you can also rely on it.

What is the product warranty?

You can get an extended 3-year warranty for the Alpha Heater for just $26.97. This means that for three years you are covered in case the product malfunctions on its own or you need a replacement for another legit reason. Check out the official webpage for more details regarding this.

How to start the refund process?

If you have received a product that is defective or because you’re not impressed with the Alpha Heater, you have the option of returning it by starting the refund process. To do this, get in touch with the customer support team of the company. The customer support team will guide you as to how you can return the device if your refund request is approved. Following the return of the device, you will receive your cash back shortly.

Are there any hidden fees or subscription models?

No, you’re only supposed to pay for what you’re told at the time of checking out. There are no hidden fees or subscription models that you have to deal with later on.

How to contact the customer support team?

You can email the company at [email protected] or you can call at: +1 (866) 895-6759 if you have any questions or queries.

What are the shipping charges?

Shipping charges of $9.95 are applicable on your purchase regardless of which package you choose.

How long does it take for the product to get shipped?

All orders are processed within 48 hours after being confirmed. If you reside in the US, the product is shipped to you within 3 to 5 business days. However, shipping can take a maximum of 7 days.

How can you make your payment?

To make your payment, you can either use your debit or credit card. Payments can also be made through PayPal. The option of paying through cash on delivery isn’t available.

