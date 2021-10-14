At least one detained following Newhall containment

At least one suspect was detained Wednesday night in connection to a law enforcement containment procedure in Newhall.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies received reports of a possible person armed with a gun near Walnut Street and 8th Street.

Deputies examine a piece of clothing discarded in an alley near behind an apartment building at 8th and Walnut. Dan Watson / The Signal

“All we have right now is a containment for an armed suspect,” said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Parra said she could not definitively confirm what type of weapon the suspect had or if one had been located at the scene of the containment by law enforcement.

“One was detained and one was outstanding,” said Parra. She could not provide any further information about the incident and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was unavailable to comment as of 7 p.m.

Deputies searching an alley behind apartment buildings at 8th and Walnut. Dan Watson / The Signal

Deputies on the scene Wednesday night were seen searching the area around the Walnut/8th intersection, setting up roadblocks and searching a two-story apartment complex. Some investigators appeared to be closely examining an alley where a jacket, possibly belonging to a suspect, was found.

No injuries were reported as of the publication of this story.