Blueface’s home allegedly robbed, suspects still at large

A home owned by the rapper Jonathan Porter, also known by his stage name Blueface, in Canyon Country was reportedly broken into earlier this month, with the suspects pulling a gun on his stepfather.

The report of the robbery was received Oct. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 18000 block of Juniper Springs Road in Canyon Country.

At around 11 that night a group of four men broke through the back sliding glass door of the home to enter, according to the report filed by the investigating deputies.

“The mom and stepdad came down, saw glass all over the place, made eye contact with the suspects and they ran away,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “And they called the cops, cops came and took a report.”

Then once again, according to the second report, at 2:35 a.m. the stepdad heard noises coming from downstairs and saw four men in the house and shouted at them to “get out,” according to Shreves.

“They all began to run … to leave, the stepdad tried to grab one of them by the arm, slipped and fell on the rug,” said Shreves. “While he’s on his back, the suspect stood above him, kicked him in the face once, causing a laceration to his head.”

Two of the four suspects then reportedly stood over the rapper’s stepdad and pointed semi-automatic handguns at him before another told him to “get back old man” as Porter’s stepdad attempted to stand up.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Porter is said to have been in San Diego at the time of the incident. Officials say they have no knowledge of anything being stolen on the night of the reported break-in.

No suspects have been identified as of the publication of this story.

Porter announced in a June 15 YouTube video that he’d purchased Blue’s Fish and Soul on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, which previously was the SCV Fish Market. In September, Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood station detectives confirmed they were investigating a video posted by TMZ allegedly showing the rapper and his friends attack a club employee at the Skinny Lounge in North Hollywood.

–30–