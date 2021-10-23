C. Norman Allen | Biden Missing in Action on… Everything

It has been over three months since President Joe Biden gave an authentic press conference at the White House.

That would be a press conference where the president speaks, then stays and answers multiple questions from a variety of reporters of the White House press corps. This kind of time lapse brings to mind some of the reasons why he will probably continue to not hold one in the near future.

He will remain “Missing in Action.”

For someone who had promised, at his inauguration, to lead “the most transparent administration in history” and “unify the country,” he has done the exact opposite.

Here are some hard facts about his presidency so far indicating that he will continue to skirt the issues on or kick the can down the road:

Afghanistan: Following the absolute debacle of leaving our U.S. citizens and allies trapped in a terrorist-controlled country, plus abandoning $85 billion worth of equipment to terrorists who want us dead, Biden has not mentioned anything about any rescue attempts of the people still there who are our citizens and allied helpers who served us all during our many years of fighting in the war. You would think an American president would want to reassure the nation, and most importantly the families of those left behind, that we will not forget them and will make every effort to bring them home safely.

The Southern Border: This crisis has literally gotten worse each day since the day Biden was inaugurated. He actively provided incentives for massive illegal crossings into the United States by over a million illegal entry/undocumented people. Many of the illegals are unaccompanied minors. However, many more are young single men, up to 20 years of age, as revealed by Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement, who still accesses ICE and HHS data.

We’ve just learned that many immigrants were secretly being flown to various parts of the country in the wee hours of the morning to avoid any national attention.

The White House never disclosed those actions until confronted with them.

There are countless other illegal immigrants coming across who are known drug cartel and gang members and human traffic ring actors.

Of significant importance is the total lack of these people being properly tested, if at all, or isolated for COVID-19 infections. Even if infections are known, they are released into our society with a weak notice to report. The vast majority will never, never do that.

It’s beyond belief that U.S. citizens are restricted and threatened by mandates to get vaccinated but illegals are allowed to be transported into and across the country without any such requirements. Our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: Because this president feels he is now a medical professional, he mandates that all public service organizations, including firefighters, police, military, airlines, government workers (except the Postal Service), and any company with 100 or more employees, etc., be forced into being vaccinated or lose their jobs. And, as of this week, by extension, a proposal by some to include a loss of all pension benefits. While the vaccine may be helpful in preventing huge hospitalizations for COVID-19, it is still up to the individual to discuss with his/her physician or any other medical professionals about getting it.

The Oct. 20 USA Facts reports 219,381,466 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, or 67% of the U.S. population. It reports 189,709,720, or 58%, are fully vaccinated.

In fairness, subtract the ones with natural immunity, including those who have had the infections and healthy children, and the positive percentages increase substantially.

We were originally told by Anthony Fauci that we needed 70% of the population vaccinated to be at herd immunity. Well, we are there and we will continue to get more vaccinated, but it should not be through destructive mandates, especially by those who believe they are exempt and don’t follow their own rules.

Inflation: Because of early presidential edicts signed by Biden, we have had our independent energy for oil stripped away from us. It has and is causing gas prices to skyrocket with no end in sight. The same for soaring food prices and all other goods (clothing, appliances, etc.) and services. It cannot be denied that all of the continued federal stimulus spending has devalued the dollar and has added to all of the excessive costs. We are at the highest inflation level in more than 30 years!

These are just a few of the subjects that Biden will not face the American people with or address at a real press conference. He has proven that he will either start rambling into incoherent sentences or lose his notes that someone has carefully written to explain, using lies and misdirection as his lackey Jen Psaki does.

One thing is for sure: This president’s lack of transparency, as he offered in the beginning, is making it crystal clear to those of us who see through this charade that he is no leader whatsoever. He is not going to be in a position to have any sensible person believe anything he has to say, even if he does finally face valid questions publicly.

Biden’s approval rating is falling faster than a hot rocket upon re-entry after a space flight.

Soon, but not soon enough, he will be like a burned-out shooting star with no impact or lasting positive value of his presidency.

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.