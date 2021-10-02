Castaic teen arrested on suspicion of rape

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on suspicion that he drugged and sexually assaulted a coworker at a Stevenson Ranch home.

The alleged victim reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 12, regarding an assault she said took place Saturday, Aug. 4, at a home on the 25000 block of Shaw Place, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit.

Both the suspect and the victim worked at a restaurant in the Santa Clarita Valley, Hudson said.

The suspect, Andrew Pennington, 19, of Castaic, was arrested at noon Thursday, Sept. 30, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records. His booking allegation was Section 261(A)(3), rape by use of drugs/intoxicants.

Detectives believe a combination of drugs and alcohol were involved in the assault, according to officials.

Sheriff’s Department officials indicated he was released from custody 8 p.m. Friday on $200,000 bail.

The case is expected to be presented Monday to the District Attorney’s Office, according to investigators.