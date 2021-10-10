Chamber to honor local veterans

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced that nominations are open for their in-person “Salute to Patriots” event.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” John Vance, chair of the chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to bring this important community event back in person, as we understand the value of this event for our veterans, their families and our full community.”

Given the pandemic last year, the event was shifted to a virtual setting, and is set to return to its in-person format this year.

In addition to this year’s honorees, the chamber invited last year’s veterans to the event to have their certificates properly presented.

“This luncheon is a truly unique opportunity to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the chamber, added in the statement. “We hope community members consider spending the afternoon with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

The Salute to Patriots event is scheduled 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

Nominations are open until Monday, Oct. 25. Nominations are open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the SCV business community, though candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible. Nomination forms can be requested at [email protected] or scvchamber.com.