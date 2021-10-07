Chance of rain one more time this week for the SCV

A chance of rain is in the forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley heading into the weekend, according to meteorologists for the National Weather Service.

Between Thursday evening and Friday morning, there is a 50-60% chance of a quarter-inch of rainfall occurring, tapering off heading into Friday afternoon, according to NWS Meteorologist Kristen Stewart.

“And then it clears up for the rest of the weekend,” Stewart said.

Saturday is slated to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s and Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

On Monday, a storm bringing rain and lightning resulted in multiple trees and areas of brush catching fire locally.