COC to host Hiring Fest

To help address the current labor shortage, the College of the Canyons Career Center is scheduled to host a Hiring Fest on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

The in-person event, which is free and open to the public, is set to allow job seekers the opportunity to meet one-on-one with employers to discuss open positions and hiring processes in the form of speed interviews.

“The Hiring Fest is an opportunity for job seekers and employers to convene with each other to have meaningful interactions,” Justin Wallace, director of business partnerships and workforce engagement at COC, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to help our students and community members get back to work while supporting our local business community. Traditionally, job fairs don’t always allow for dedicated time to interview with a potential employer, but our Hiring Fest provides 15-minute time slots for people to sign up and interview.”

Spanning a wide variety of industries, job positions are set to include everything from entry to management level.

Hiring Fests are a great way to connect with business representatives from a variety of industries who are looking to fill positions now or in the near future, according to a COC news release.

To meet employers, attendees need to reserve a spot for a speed interview or visit with a company representative in the lobby, with employers set to offer advanced reservations for a limited number of 15-minute interview slots.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a current resume and be prepared to discuss their skills and experience during the speed interviews.

Additionally, the Career Center is set to host resume writing labs and prep workshops to help job-seekers prepare for the Hiring Fest, including:

Online Hiring Fest Prep Workshop: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18

In-person Hiring Fest Prep Workshop: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Hiring Fest is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia. Current COC students are set to be eligible to enter a raffle to win a new laptop. For more information, call 661-362-3286 or visit canyons.edu/studentservices/career/students/hiring-fest.php.