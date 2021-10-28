Deputies report recovery of guns, drugs during traffic stop

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen, loaded firearms while in a vehicle on Tuesday in Valencia.

The arrest occurred following a traffic stop near the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Tourney Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A traffic stop was first conducted after vehicle code violations were observed on the car,” said Arriaga. “As deputies approached the vehicle, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from within the car.”

A search of the car resulted in the recovery of marijuana, a shotgun and handgun, both loaded and reported stolen, according to Arriaga.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.