Family Promise announces groundbreaking, capital campaign

News release

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, Williams Homes and HomeAid Los Angeles are scheduled to officially break ground Monday for the new Building Hope: Our Family Promise 2,700-square-foot resource center and four 815-square-foot affordable housing units on land donated by the city of Santa Clarita.

Williams Homes, a local home builder, in collaboration with HomeAid Los Angeles, has partnered with Family Promise of SCV, a local nonprofit organization, to build a new resource center that will feature an emergency overnight unit and four affordable housing units to provide housing and case management services to homeless families and pregnant women in the SCV.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place 11 a.m. on the lot donated by the city of Santa Clarita at 23652 Newhall Ave., and will mark the official launch of Family Promise’s capital campaign.

“The Williams Homes’ team will lead the build, they will provide significant in-kind support to cover approximately 30% of the $2.6 million costs for the building project,” said Roché Vermaak, executive director of Family Promise of SCV. “Our 70% portion of the build will be roughly $1.8 million, along with $500,000 for future repairs and new program and staff costs, about $2.3 million total. We currently have $500,000 committed toward the project and expect the build to be completed in early 2023.”

“We are proud to support Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley in their mission is to assist homeless families to exit homelessness through this building project,” said Lance Williams, chairman and CEO of Williams Homes. “We live and work in Santa Clarita, this is our community, and we are honored to be able to give back and support the most vulnerable among us.”

State and local officials, including Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and several key supporters of the project are among the invited guests expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

For additional information about the Building Hope: Our Family Promise project, and how you can support the capital campaign, contact Roché Vermaak at [email protected]