Felony traffic stop ends in 3 arrests on suspicion of grand theft

A felony traffic stop off Railroad Avenue on Wednesday ended in three arrests on suspicion of grand theft, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 1 p.m., a felony traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive.

“It was a felony vehicle traffic stop related to a commercial grand theft from El Segundo,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle’s occupants — two men and one woman — were all arrested on suspicion of grand theft and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station to be booked.

No further information regarding the specific details of the alleged grand theft was available as of the publication of this story.