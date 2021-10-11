Helicopter lands at Canyon High following vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision

A helicopter was requested to Canyon High School on Monday following a vehicle versus pedestrian near the campus.

The call of the collision was first reported at 3:13 p.m. on the 19300 block of Nadal Street.

First responders reported that they had a patient needing transportation to the hospital and that they would need the helicopter to land on the football field at Canyon High.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were unavailable to comment on the specifics of the crash — and who was involved — as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.