Injured hiker prompts helicopter response

An injured hiker at Whitney Canyon Park prompted a response from a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter Sunday afternoon.

The incident was first reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Highway 14, according to Fire Department supervisor Melanie Flores.

The hiker was reportedly injured in the area, and Fire Department Copter 16 was called in to assist the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue team on the ground, Flores said.

The SCV Sheriff’s Department’s Off-Road Enforcement team also responded, using dirt bikes to scan the trails to locate the hiker.