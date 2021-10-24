Injured hiker prompts helicopter response

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to an injured hiker in Newhall on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
An injured hiker at Whitney Canyon Park prompted a response from a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter Sunday afternoon.

The incident was first reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Highway 14, according to Fire Department supervisor Melanie Flores.

The hiker was reportedly injured in the area, and Fire Department Copter 16 was called in to assist the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue team on the ground, Flores said.

The SCV Sheriff’s Department’s Off-Road Enforcement team also responded, using dirt bikes to scan the trails to locate the hiker.

SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Off-Road Enforcement team members respond to an injured hiker in Newhall on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

