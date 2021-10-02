Man arrested on suspicion of committing 28 vehicle burglaries in a single night

A man was arrested on suspicion of committing 28 vehicle burglaries in a single night in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials.

Over the past few months, the man is suspected of committing more than 50 burglaries in the local area, having been arrested on three different instances.

The report of the burglaries was first received Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s basically walking up, putting your elbow into the windows, shattering it, rifling through whatever you can grab quickly, and going onto the next one,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Elbow into the window, shattering it, and just hitting cars all night in the same area until he does one too many, too close to where they’ve been occurring, and the deputies find him.”

On this latest instance, in which there were a reported 28 victims in a single neighborhood near Jakes Way, deputies arrested the suspect and placed a bail enhancement on the suspect due to him being a repeat offender.

His bail was set at $150,000 for the latest incident after being booked on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.

In an earlier incident this year, detectives at the SCV Sheriff’s Station said they had picked up the man for committing 16 similar vehicle burglaries and in an instance before that, he is suspected of having committed approximately 10.

In total, the man, identified as Elivero Quijas from Panorama City, is suspected of having committed approximately 54 vehicle thefts in the SCV this year.