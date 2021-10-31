Man detained after leading deputies on foot pursuit

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained an assault with a deadly weapon suspect at gunpoint following a brief foot pursuit Sunday in Castaic.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. after a man in his 20s was seen arguing with people at an apartment complex on the 31800 block of Castaic Road, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on foot, leading them on a brief foot pursuit through the wash behind the Castaic Village Shopping Center, where the suspect was apprehended, Royal said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.