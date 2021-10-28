Mowry family to host celebration of life

The Mowry family announced on Facebook that they will be hosting a celebration of life open to the public on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of their late father, Keith Mowry, owner of the beloved Bob’s Country Meats.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out in wanting to honor Keith’s memory,” the Facebook post said. “We look forward to hearing all the wonderful memories that the community has to share.”

Damien White, Keith’s son-in-law, said there will be an open mic for community members to share stories and memories about Keith at the celebration of life to be held at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

“The main reason why we are having the celebration of life open to the public is because he’s been in the community for many years,” White said. “He made an impact on so many lives. He was a staple in the community.”

White added a lot of people had said they wanted to remember Keith’s life alongside the family. The family is asking community members, if they can, to donate to Keith’s GoFundMe in lieu of flowers.

The Santa Clarita Valley community and others raised more than $27,000 through GoFundMe. The family has set a goal of $30,000 to help pay for his service and support them.

Keith died on Oct. 22 at a UCLA Health facility due to complications from surgery and an infection that doctors were unable to remove from his body. He was hospitalized on Sept. 22 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for a gall bladder infection.

The infection spread to his liver and kidneys, according to his wife BJ Barnes. Doctors hoped he would recover and thought an organ transplant would save his life.

Doctors transferred him to UCLA Health and they approved him for the organ transplant surgery. During surgery, doctors said the infection had proliferated in his organs. The procedure could not be completed.

He died in his sleep with no pain, according to the Mowry family.