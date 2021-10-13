New Eagle Scouts honored

News release

Boy Scouts Troop 2222 celebrated with an Eagle Court of Honor at Placerita Nature Center along with troop leaders, friends and family on Sept. 18. Many Scouts had their Courts of Honor delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the outdoor venue proved to be a perfect location for the celebration.

For Jarod Griswold’s Eagle Service project, he built shelving units for the American Cancer Society to store their materials for the Relay for Life.

Brandon Francke raised more than $1,500 and worked with Scouts and friends to construct a prayer garden at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

Trent Cusack raised about $3,000 and coordinated the installation of drought-friendly decomposed granite to cover a patchy grass area where owners could meet their new dogs at the Castaic Animal Shelter.

The new Eagle Scouts are from Troop 2222 out of Santa Clarita.