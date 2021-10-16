Princess Cruises returns to ports of Los Angeles, San Francisco

After nearly two years, Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess ship was the first to dock into both the Port of Los Angeles and San Francisco earlier this month.

During the 19-month hiatus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention repeatedly extended no-sail orders as the pandemic raged, bringing the cruise industry to a screeching halt last year.

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz and Port Executive Director Gene Seroka celebrated the return of cruising last week in L.A., highlighting the economic impact cruising has on surrounding communities, as each cruise ship call generates more than $1 million in local economic activity, according to Princess.

“We’re pleased to welcome guests aboard Majestic Princess today and celebrate the ship’s maiden voyage from the West Coast,” Swartz said in a prepared statement. “We have been sailing out of Los Angeles since our cruise line first began in 1965, and our guests and crew are helping generate substantial revenue for local businesses with our West Coast cruises homeporting from here year over year.”

Princess Cruises sails out of the Port of Los Angeles more frequently than any other cruise line, with more than 700 ships visiting over the past decade, according to Princess officials.

Majestic Princess just completed a partial summer season in Alaska and is scheduled to depart from the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on 14 roundtrip departures through the end of the year. Cruise itineraries include the Mexican Riviera, California Coast and West Coast getaways, ranging in length from three to 10 days.

Passengers are required to show proof of full vaccination at least 14 days prior to embarking on the cruise, as well as have a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their embarkation, according to Princess.

The CDC is set to continue to update its guidance and recommendations to specify basic safety standards and public health interventions based on the best scientific evidence available.

For more information about COVID-19 and cruise ships, visit cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise.