Sheriff’s deputies investigate suspected arson

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to the scene early Wednesday after reports regarding a dumpster and several vehicles on fire.

At approximately 6:32 a.m., deputies received reports of a fire on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall. Two males were reportedly seen walking away from the location around the time of the incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

One individual was detained and questioned by deputies. However, no arrest was made, added Arriaga.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s arson division did conduct an investigation, but concluded it as an accident and confirmed no arrests were made in connection to the incident, according to officials from the arson division.

Firefighters responded to an unknown fire at the same time on Main Street and 9th Street in Newhall, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

They sent an engine and cancelled all other units after they confirmed there was a single vehicle fire in an alley behind a liquor store. Firefighters extinguished the fire within six minutes of arriving at the scene, added Narvaez.