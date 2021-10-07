‘Student Art Show’ at the SCAA Gallery

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association announced its first high school gallery show, the “Student Art Show” will be on display until Oct. 12.

Students were given an opportunity to submit two of their own pieces of art to the gallery.

The artists are: Faith Violet and Hyungjoo Lee studying through The Learning Post; Julian Alarcon from Canyon High; Gabrielle Lee from Saugus High; Stephanie Hernandez from Hart High, Isabella Staub from West Ranch High and Yeilany Sosa.

“The high school artists are learning the full process of a gallery show from online entry to hanging and hosting the show,” said Gallery Manager Chrystal Walker. “This is their show; each young artist will physically help prepare for opening night from hanging the show the night before; to hosting, hospitality and sales. They attended Zoom workshops by various SCAA artists to help prepare them for the show.”

SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall. More information: santaclaritaartist.org.

Personality by Hungjoo (Henry) Lee JustHoldMe by Gabrielle Lee