Sunny skies forecasted for Santa Clarita Valley

Following about an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, depending on where you were standing, sunny skies are forecasted for the area for the rest of the week, according to officials at the National Weather Service.

Following scattered showers throughout the SCV to start the week — Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce reported 1.5 inches, while the Newhall weather station reported a half-inch — residents are set for a clearing of the clouds and warmer temperatures moving forward.

“We are expecting partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, but then on Wednesday and Thursday, the sky should be clearing some offshore flow,” said John Dumas, a meteorologist at the NWS. “Temperatures are going up to at least the seasonal normal, maybe even a little higher than that.”

Temperatures, Dumas said, would likely be in the high-70s range, between 75-79 degrees.