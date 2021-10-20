Supes approve additional small business relief program funds

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors earmarked $19 million in funds from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act to go toward the county’s small business relief programs during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, is the third round of federal funding approved in March to speed up economic recovery, with a large portion of funds allocated toward assisting small businesses facing economic hardship.

Of the approved funds, up to $7.5 million is set to go toward the county’s COVID-19 Small Business Rent Relief program, which provides rental assistance to qualified small businesses that have rental debt.

Another $10 million is set to go toward the Keep L.A. County Dining grant program, which provides grants to qualified small businesses that have been impacted and have suffered economic hardship due to COVID-19.

Additionally, $1.5 million is set to fund the county’s COVID-19 Small Business Legal Aid program to provide legal assistance to small businesses.