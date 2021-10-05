Three burglary suspects detained in Newhall

Three burglary suspects were detained in Newhall on Tuesday, following a call for service in the Placerita Canyon neighborhood.

The call for service was reported at approximately 11 a.m. on Placerita Canyon Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain burglary suspects on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There was a call for service regarding a burglary now in Placerita Canyon,” said Arriaga. “Deputies are now detaining the suspects on Placerita Canyon Road. Two occupants were in the truck.”

A third suspect was reportedly found hiding near the truck and also detained, Arriaga confirmed.

The situation was cleared by approximately 11:20 a.m.