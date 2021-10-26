Two arrested after deputies find gun, drugs, stolen property

Two men were arrested in Agua Dulce on a litany of allegations, including suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft.

According to officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a surveillance operation that was conducted on Thursday on the 16000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

“(Crime Impact Team) deputies, alongside the Parole Compliance Team, have been on the lookout for a wanted parolee with an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Hours of surveillance led them to the suspect in Agua Dulce, where he was successfully apprehended, and found to be in possession of narcotics.”

Deputies conducting the investigation, according to Arriaga, then went to the suspect’s residence and reportedly recovered a loaded firearm, more narcotics and a stolen motorcycle.

“An additional male on the property was also identified as a convicted felon, found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and in possession of a firearm and stolen side-by-side sport vehicle,” said Arriaga.

The 43-year-old man, who was the subject of the original surveillance operation, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a motorcycle, possession of a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine) and his warrant.

The 39-year-old man found at the residence was arrested in suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of an ATV, and his warrant.