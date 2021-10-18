Vehicle overturns on Highway 14

An overturned vehicle blocking freeway lanes slowed traffic on Highway 14 Monday morning.

The incident was reported as a single-vehicle crash shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

A sedan had reportedly flipped over and was blocking the carpool and No. 2 lanes, added California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP’s Traffic Management Office.

No injuries were reported as of 10:30 a.m., Ferguson added.