Vehicle overturns on Highway 14

FILE PHOTO
An overturned vehicle blocking freeway lanes slowed traffic on Highway 14 Monday morning.

The incident was reported as a single-vehicle crash shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

A sedan had reportedly flipped over and was blocking the carpool and No. 2 lanes, added California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP’s Traffic Management Office.

No injuries were reported as of 10:30 a.m., Ferguson added.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

