Many foreign nationals choose to work in Canada because of the thousands of job opportunities available, the higher salaries offered, and the many employee benefits. If you’re thinking of moving to Canada for work, one of the things you’ll need to consider is which type of work permit you’ll need. This is because it will ultimately determine if you require an LMIA.

What is a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)?

A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is a document that an employer in Canada may require in order to hire a foreign worker. The LMIA is provided by the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

If an LMIA is needed, it is known as a positive LMIA. This means that there is a need for a foreign national worker and that there aren’t any Canadians or permanent residents to fill the role. This is also known as a confirmation letter.

The great thing about the LMIA is that you, as a foreign worker, won’t have to worry about the LMIA application process because the Canadian employer needs to apply for one. Only after this is done can you apply for your Canadian work permit.

What is an LMIA job?

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) is designed to fill Canada’s labour shortages. The TFWP makes the process of temporarily hiring foreign national workers much easier. This process can be done via the following programs:

In-home Caregivers

Agricultural Workers

Foreign Research Academics

Temporary Foreign Worker Program applicants

These are just a few LMIA jobs that are available in Canada. They are considered great occupations as they are in demand in certain provinces and pay top salaries. See average yearly salaries below:

Computer and Information Systems Managers – $93,039 per year

Software Engineers and Designers – $77,214 per year

Computer Engineers – $71,482 per year

Farm Supervisor – $70,948 per year

What if I don’t need an LMIA?

The International Mobility Program (IMP, read more about it here) is set up to simplify the process of hiring foreign skilled workers without the need for an LMIA. The IMP has several streams, including the Post-Graduation Work Permit, in which Canadian employers can hire foreign workers (mostly students who have completed a qualification from a Canadian Designated Learning Institution, DLI). Overall, employers prefer to go via the IMP as the process is faster.

Those successful in obtaining a visa through the IMP will receive an open work visa. This allows you to work for any Canadian employer in any province or territory in Canada.

LMIA-exempt jobs

Below are a few occupations that don’t require an LMIA, along with the average yearly salary:

Self-employed Engineer – $72,731 per year

Authors & Writers – $44,798 per year

Web Designers and Developers – $47,790 per year

The Canadian work permit application process can be quite complex. However, it’s well worth it. As an immigrant working in Canada, you’ll receive several employee benefits, including paid maternity leave for both parents, a healthy work-life balance, and generous insurance and health packages.

