2 hospitalized after fiery collision near Interstate 5

One vehicle caught fire following a traffic collision near the Calgrove onramp of Interstate 5 Saturday. November 06, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
By Jose Herrera 

Signal Staff Writer 

Emergency responders transported two individuals to the hospital after a traffic collision in which one vehicle caught fire Saturday. 

Firefighters received a call at approximately 11:56 a.m. of two vehicles colliding at Calgrove Boulevard and The Old Road near the on-ramp of Interstate 5 heading northbound, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters. 

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene to provide assistance after hearing reports of an injury traffic collision. 

Peters added they dispatched two ambulances to transport both drivers. One vehicle caught on fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to nearby brush.  

The other vehicle crashed into a street light and knocked it down, Peters said.  

