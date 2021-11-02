2 hospitalized after fiery collision near Interstate 5

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Emergency responders transported two individuals to the hospital after a traffic collision in which one vehicle caught fire Saturday.

Firefighters received a call at approximately 11:56 a.m. of two vehicles colliding at Calgrove Boulevard and The Old Road near the on-ramp of Interstate 5 heading northbound, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene to provide assistance after hearing reports of an injury traffic collision.

Peters added they dispatched two ambulances to transport both drivers. One vehicle caught on fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to nearby brush.

The other vehicle crashed into a street light and knocked it down, Peters said.