6 Tips for Congestion Relief

If you are congested, the simple act of breathing can be hard work. Whether you’ve come down with the flu, a cold, or have a sinus infection, dealing with congestion can leave you exhausted. To help you get you back to your old self, here are some useful tips for congestion relief.

Take a Shower

Something as simple as taking a hot shower could help in relieving congestion. If you have a stuffy nose and are finding it difficult to breathe, steam from the shower could help. This is because the steam can thin out the mucus in the nose, which helps in reducing inflammation. Even if your breathing only returns to normal for a little while after a hot shower, any kind of relief will be a blessing. If you don’t want to take a shower, you can fill your sink with hot water and breathe in the steam. Make sure not to burn your face from the steam or hot water.

Buy a Humidifier

Buying a humidifier can be a great way to reduce sinus pain and relieve congestion. Using a humidifier when you are asleep is a good idea since it helps to improve the overall humidity in your bedroom. This should help you breathe better and wake up feeling a little less congested. When you breathe in the moist air, this can help in soothing swollen blood vessels and irritated tissues in your nose. If you want to learn about other ways to find relief when sleeping while stuffed up, you can visit the blog pages from Somnifix.

Drink Plenty of Water

We’re all aware of the importance of drinking water every day for staying hydrated, but this is especially true if you’re experiencing flu symptoms or have a cold. This is because keeping hydrated will help in thinning the mucus in your nasal passages. What’s more, drinking lots of water will decrease the pressure in your sinuses, meaning there is less irritation and inflammation. If you have a sore throat too, you should drink warm liquids like tea, which can relieve any discomfort. For those who don’t like the taste of water, adding a slice of lemon or lime to your drink can help.

Use a Saline Spray

When it comes to keeping hydrated, you can go one step further and use a saline spray. This can boost the moisture in your nostrils. A saline nasal spray can also provide relief from nasal dryness, allergies, and snoring. There are little side effects attached with saline sprays, meaning you can use them as often as you need to. If you decide on buying a saline spray that includes decongestant medication, it’s best to speak to your doctor first.

Change Your Sleeping Position

You may not think it, but your sleep position could be having an impact on your congestion. When you go to bed, try lying on a couple of pillows. When you keep your head and chest elevated, this can help in making breathing more comfortable, which will help you get a better night’s rest.

Take Antihistamines

If your nasal congestion stems from an allergic reaction, you may wish to take antihistamines to relieve discomfort. This kind of medication can help in reducing the swelling in your nasal passages. Antihistamines help to unclog your sinuses. Be aware that some allergy medications can cause drowsiness, so it’s advised not to drive when taking them. If you have any reservations, don’t hesitate in speaking to your doctor.

Nasal congestion or a stuffy nose can interfere with your day-to-day life negatively. Whatever the reason is behind your stuffed-up nose, there are lots of things you can do that can help you feel and breathe better.