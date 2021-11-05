Assault suspect spotted during separate law enforcement search

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was spotted Wednesday driving in the same area where law enforcement was searching for a separate driver wanted on suspicion of a hit and run, according to law enforcement officials.

While law enforcement officials said the assault with a deadly weapon suspect had been taken into custody on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Templin Highway, they continued to search for the hit-and-run suspect as of the publication of this story.

According to Officer Edgar Figueroa of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office, the search for the hit-and-run suspect began shortly before 5 p.m.

The crash, Figueroa said, had been reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Lake Hughes Road. While an ambulance was requested for one of the drivers involved in the crash, the other reportedly fled the scene, heading northbound on the freeway toward Templin Highway.

“There’s a hit-and-run suspect in that area,” said Figueroa. “They don’t have the vehicle there, but they put out a description.”

The wanted vehicle was described as a gray or blue Subaru with rear-end damage.

As officers worked their way back searching the area, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies reportedly began following a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was wanted in a separate case involving an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Figueroa.

The vehicle yielded to sheriff’s deputies on the southbound side, just south of Templin Highway, Figueroa said.

The suspect in the black Tahoe was detained. The status of the driver in the alleged hit and run was unknown as of the publication of this story.