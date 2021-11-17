Assistance League hosts Day of Art

The Assistance League of Santa Clarita held its annual A Day of Art event at the organization’s resale store, transforming the space into an art gallery Sunday to raise money for its philanthropic efforts.

According to Day of Art chair Cheryl Carlson, the event was conceived when the store had a lot of art, and members who know about art with degrees in fine art suggested conducting an art show. The event is now in its fourth year.

Patrons were also able to buy oil and watercolor paintings, lithographs, sculptures, silver, glass art, pottery, antiques, jewelry and many other artistic items.

“On the walls now we’ve got about 65 different art pieces of painted oils, acrylics, sketches … So we probably have another 30 [art pieces] in the back to restock the walls,” Carlson said. “We’ve been collecting all year.”

Carlson said all items in the sale and auctions are donated, including the bronze statue titled “Asian Princess” by Erté valued at around $10,000.

The funds raised help The Assistance League of Santa Clarita fund philanthropic programs such as Operation School Bell, providing new school clothing and shoes to children in the local school districts including elementary, junior high and high school.

Need is determined and identified by school personnel, and with their parents, students are invited to shop for school clothing at a local department store.

Additional philanthropic programs include Teddy Bear Patrol, which provides a comfortable teddy bear to children who have gone through traumatic experiences, and Icare, a program to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses for students in need.

“We give these beautiful new bears to all emergency personnel and the community. They give them to children or those who need to have something to cuddle when they’re in a traumatic situation,” Carlson said.

The event requires research on artwork and jewelry, and is volunteer-driven, requiring community collaboration, involving 12 committees with about 30 volunteers to organize it, according to Carlson.

Carolyn Tranovich, visual merchandiser for the resale store, helped set and organize the placement of all items but said the help of other departments makes it easier for her to be effective with her work.

Tranovich said she reached out to local artists for the event and worked many hours to help set up works of art and other items around the gallery.

“It’s not only an art event of art and artists, but it’s also you seeing art in the jewelry, or in clothing. So I just wanted to incorporate everything,” Tranovich said.

To Tranovich, the obstacles and challenges are worth the stress and weeks of planning to help clothe students in need and fund the various philanthropic programs, reminding herself why she’s doing this work — for the children.

Board President Gayle Abril-Nolet was proud of the event and work by Tranovich, Carlson and Store Manager Robin Stewart in making the cultural event a success.

“This [event] represents hours, days, weeks of planning, sorting and putting everything together,” Abril-Nolet said. “They do this for the love of our community and it’s such good work.”

The event featured local artists such as painter Sandy Fisher, showcasing her artwork and doing a live demonstration for curious patrons interested in her work.

Fisher was excited about the interest and attendance of the community, noting that many are unaware of the artistic community in Santa Clarita.

The artwork created by Fisher is predominantly in oils, painting landscape scenes — including local landscapes — and done with photo reference.

Like other artwork presented, Fisher’s work is also award-winning. She said many residents could learn about the local art scene through the Santa Clarita Artists Association at santaclaritaartists.org, or the city of Santa Clarita Arts website, santaclaritaarts.com, for more information about local art events.