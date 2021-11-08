BioFit Probiotic Pills Reviews (Scam or Supplement That Works?)

BioFit is a probiotic supplement that is primarily catered towards weight loss. First made by Christie Miller, this daily dietary partner contains a complete host of 5.75 billion colony-forming probiotic bacteria. These beneficial microorganisms then tend to make quick, short work of your hormonal balance. When that happens, your fat metabolism pacing should begin to stabilize, and you should lose weight in a fast, natural, and painless way. It is taken in a rather traditional way, with the recommendation capped one capsule per day. Given its all-natural composition and state, one should not worry when taking this with other prescription drugs. However, it is still best if a certified healthcare professional steps in to give you legitimate medical advice. Going back, an all-natural formula entails one thing – it is much safer than other products on the market that are synthetic. In addition, it has fewer side effects and a lesser risk of disappointment in the long run.

This product is made in the United States of America under strict FDA guidelines. This supplement is available worldwide and sold online through GoBioFit.com only. Standard shipping times go anywhere from five to seven (5 to 7) business days, but they may arrive longer at their destination due to the pandemic. Each purchase of the product entitles the user to a 180-day money-back guarantee. Current consumer reviews place this product in a positive light.

Description

This is an all-natural weight loss product. It is designed to target the central source of weight gain, our body’s hormonal balance. Studies have shown that hormones can hinder the way our bodies burn fat. However, as we can see from that linked study, probiotics were crucial at reducing one’s weight by manipulating hormones. Therefore, this dietary supplement is primarily a probiotic blend that makes our digestion better and makes our bodies feel more energetic and better.

Packaging

BioFit comes in bottles that are white and violet. At the center of the bottle lies a tree. It mentions that it supports healthy weight loss. Each bottle contains 30 capsules that are made out of vegetable skin. This translates to a 30-day supply. The vegetable skin of the capsules can also dissolve in the stomach quickly, thereby aiding the absorption of nutrients in a faster and quicker way than usual. One last thing to mention is that it says “clinically-studied ingredients” on the label. This is true. All probiotics on its formula are backed up with cold, hard science.

Composition

BioFit’s capsules contain seven (7) types of probiotic bacteria that are numbering in the billions. More specifically, each serving includes 5.75 billion colony-forming bacteria. They are known to aid your digestion, improve your immunity, and make sure that your hormones do their right, proper jobs toning down fat from your body’s internal metabolic clock. In addition, they are all-natural in composition, which means that they are less prone to side effects in the long run.

Mode of Intake

The proper way to ingest this supplement is to make sure that you take it with a full glass of water. That way, you won’t have to worry about choking, just kidding. It’s so that your stomach can digest it at a faster pace. Of course, if you’re daring, you can always crack the capsule open to pour the powder right into your mouth. It is not advisable to mix its contents in a drink, as some residue may be left behind when drinking your favorite cup of coffee or tea.

Dosage Recommendation

Take one capsule per day, do not exceed that amount to decrease the chance of side effects. A typical overdosing scenario with this product includes diarrhea, nausea, headaches, vomiting, flatulence, and such. If you feel something off after taking this product, consult your doctor at the soonest time possible.

Intended Target Audience

BioFit really works for everyone, given that they’re not 17 years old and below. Being made for adults, we can understand why this is not suitable for minors. Most of the time, people think that weight-loss regimens are only for people who have excess weight on their hands. However, that kind of thinking is wrong. This type of dietary partner is best taken for preventive measures. You can currently have no problem of being heavy, but soon enough, you will feel its hindrances slowly eating you up until it’s too late. Therefore, it is better to prevent the crisis from happening in the first place.

There is also the angle that BioFit is excellent for people with bad probiotic problems. Simply put, people who have lousy digestion tend to have screwed up gut flora. Commonly, probiotics present a solution to this problem. However, it must come with vegetables to act as homes for these little bacterial friends of ours. If we look at the intricacies of these leafy greens, we can find that they have the fiber to become prebiotics, which in science often acts as the primary food source of the probiotics at hand.

Ingredients

BioFit ingredients are made up of seven (7) strains of probiotic bacteria. This means that there’s no single definite element in this supplement besides the good bacteria in place. This is pretty unique in the weight loss industry, as probiotics are not dependent on overall fat metabolism and weight gains. Indeed, it may look rough on the outside, but this kind of approach may work because of its broad bacterial diversity. To further discuss these components, let’s take a closer look at them below.

Bacillus Subtilus

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Breve

Bacillus Subtilus

Extensive research from 2015 has shown that this probiotic can stimulate the normal flow of fat-burning by reducing oxidative stress. So it works as an antioxidant in that way.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial, it has been found that continuous intake of L. rhamnosus can lead to sustained weight loss.

Lactobacillus Casei

L. casei is usually contained in probiotic drinks. However, they’re not strictly contained in such beverages only. They can also work better than Orlistat, which is a synthetic drug made for obesity! Pretty cool, right?

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Not only does the L. Plantarum curb weight gains, but it can reliably negate the slow metabolic syndrome that individuals are experiencing when faced with problems of obesity!

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

In an exciting find last 2012, it has been found that this particular strain of lactobacilli stimulated the reproduction of bifidobacterium, which are the two strains that we will be talking about in a bit. So think of L. acidophilus as a sort of support ingredient on the list.

Bifidobacterium Longum

B. longum is known to lower harmful cholesterol levels in your body. They can also stimulate energy metabolism, which is basically the turning of your fats into pure energy.

Bifidobacterium Breve

B. breve, on the other hand, is known to reduce the levels of body fat in an individual that continuously took these bacteria for at least three months at least. Thus, by the end of the said research, it was found that B. breve is an excellent ingredient that can be mixed in our dishes to prevent fat accumulation in our bodies.

Uses

Function

BioFit employs a fat-burning function through the use of beneficial bacteria inside our gut. These probiotics tend to stabilize how our hormones are quantified, making it easy for our bodies to adjust to specific needs such as weight loss and the conversion of fats into pure energy. This approach is considered a hardcore alternative, even to those taking traditional routines to bring their weight down to normal ranges. However, this function is not far from reality simply because it is backed by hard science. Not only that, but it can also give you eat results on the side of digestion. As such, we go to its second function – giving you better digestive properties. Since this supplement deals with probiotics, we might as well address the big elephant in the room. With good microorganisms in your gut, you can reliably give yourself better digestion in the long run. This is because they also function as immune system mercenaries. By that, we mean that they fight these harmful bacteria accumulated inside our gut as time goes by. Harmful bacteria may increase when eating inappropriate food, such as typical fast-food chain burgers and French fries. BioFit has the function of also countering this threat.

Purpose

BioFit’s weight loss purpose is not without merit. Individuals have always sought alternatives throughout modern-day history. Since obesity was dubbed the prevalent 21st-century pandemic, people have begun to look around for the latest weight-loss solutions. As such, the primary purpose of this supplement is to provide a solution for the uncontrolled weight gain that most of us are experiencing right now. The real challenge to this problem is that there are no solutions yet to this issue that we’re facing right now. Nobody has precisely pinpointed the answer just yet. There are scientific studies, but none of them are 100% conclusive by the end of the day. We can only hope for positive results for now, but not perfect ones. However, it was also pointed out that different weight loss solutions work differently for each individual. Perhaps this was the problem in the first place – there are no solid solutions because solutions depend on how our bodies respond to the treatment at hand. Therefore, this product’s purpose is that it hopes to become the right solution for all your weight loss needs.

Processes on the Body

BioFit works by populating your gut with beneficial bacteria that can stabilize your hormone levels and give you better digestion through the process of flushing out toxins and chemicals out of your body before they even get inside our cardiovascular system. The stabilization of hormones can signal your body to burn more fats than usual. When that happens, an energy surge occurs, and you’ll begin to feel livelier than usual. Better yet, your body becomes more in-tune with itself. You’ll experience better-thinking clarity, faster reflexes, better digestion, great feelings of self-confidence, and more. How does this happen? The answer is hormones.

This is precisely how this works.

Gut flora is repopulated with good bacterial populations.

Said probiotics attack harmful bacteria inside your gut, establishing proper digestion throughout your small and large intestine area.

Once probiotics have reached peak population levels, they will have sufficient influence on your hormone levels by secreting beneficial compounds in the form of gas.

Hormone levels begin to stabilize. As a result, you feel less stress, anxiety, and hopefully, depression.

Your body begins to initiate faster fat metabolism upon receiving these signals.

Energy begins to surge as fat is being burned. So your weight should also start going down by this point in time.

Since you feel less stressed, your body’s fat-burning capabilities begin to speed up even faster than before. Here’s the scientific evidence to that.

You’ll generally be the best version of yourself on both the physical and emotional sides of the coin.

Efficiency

Degree of Effectiveness

BioFit effectiveness is quite the wildcard. Most of the time, it should work on your body, but sometimes, it won’t. There’s also the risk of running into a stagnant form of weight loss – one that cannot be controlled through simple means. What do we mean? Our bodies are not the same as each other. We are the same, but we are also different at the same time. Each of us responds differently to substances, may they be synthetic or organic. For example, if you gave me some form of general anesthesia, it wouldn’t immediately affect me. However, when subjected to someone less resistant to anesthesia, they might feel sedated just moments after it was inoculated into their system. What can we get from all this? Effectiveness is subjective between different humans across all spectrums. Therefore, we cannot simply say that this probiotic is effective. This is 100% based on science. This means that it’s practical from a scientific point of view.

Short-term Effectiveness

BioFit typically works within three (3) days of use. But, as is with all other supplements on the market, it doesn’t work instantaneously. This is because of their properties. All-natural substances, or in this case, probiotics, need time to settle down in your gut. Think of it as starting up your car for a while. You need to do that so that you can warm the engine up. This then translates to a smoother, more efficient ride. That is the natural order of things. It needs some “charging time,” so to speak, to make sure it works to the fullest. Sometimes, though, there are cases in which things such as this work instantaneously. This is because the individual using the product already has an established probiotic colony that only needs reinforcement to do their jobs properly. Meanwhile, the opposite may occur. Because of the density of harmful bacteria in one’s gut, these tiny friends of ours will need more time to establish their own colonies.

Long-term Effectivity

Meanwhile, it is recommended that you take this formula for a reasonable length of six months. We can compare this to the law of inertia. The longer it goes on, the less friction there is, the faster you get to your destination. The same way happens with this probiotic addition. The longer it’s being taken in by the body, the longer it can sustain its effects on your overall physical and emotional health.

Benefits

BioFit benefits revolve around the basics of hormonal balance. However, the neat trick about these probiotics is that they balance out your hormonal levels so that your body can begin burning fats the soonest time as possible they can. As you can imagine, this means that this encompasses a wide variety of disciplines that can surely make your body feel right. Meanwhile, it will also feel better and lighter as excess pounds keep getting shed each day that passes.

Here is a complete list of the benefits you can feel upon taking this product:

Lesser weight

Better digestion

More energetic output

Better hormonal balance

Lesser weight

The primary purpose of this probiotic helper, it can reliably give you gradual and constant weight loss up until your average body mass index. However, it does not reduce your weight below your average weight threshold, so you’re safe to go!

Better digestion

Probiotics always make your digestion feel better. Not only can they process and digest every bit of food inside your tummy, but they can also reduce the incidence of simple to moderate complications such as constipation and tummy ulcers.

More energetic output

With more fat being burned by the minute, the more energy you can achieve. You can use this energy to do the things that you love or, even better, further your personal goals for your pursuit of happiness.

Better hormonal balance

Last but not least, probiotics not only make your digestion better, but they can tweak your body’s overall hormonal balance. You can, and therefore, experience reduced stress, anxiety, and depression by simply giving yourself the right servings every day. They do this by secreting chemicals that your body receives quite well in its system. This weight-loss solution aims to fill up what you lack.

Side Effects

BioFit side effects are not of any concern right now. This is because there have been no reports of such over the past few months since its market release to the public. We can also owe that to their all-natural properties, which, in turn, gives our body fewer problems when dealing with the matter at hand.

Diarrhea is one possible side effect, but that only happens if you exceed the recommended amount of one capsule a day. Other than that, you may also experience flatulence if you take too much. Our advice? Don’t do that. Stop it. Get some help.

Manufacturing

Country of Origin

BioFit is made in the USA; this product is manufactured in an FDA-approved, current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility somewhere in the country. Unfortunately, the location has been kept in privacy, so we still can’t verify if this is true or not. However, the product’s creator, Chrissie Miller, tells us that this is the case.

Supplement Creator

Chrissie Miller created this supplement. Together with a team of specialists in probiotic and metabolic weight management, she has successfully created something risk-free – eliminating the need for strenuous exercise and strict, involuntary diets. To provide further background, she also struggled with the problem of obesity – until she decided one day that she needed to do something for her good.

Price and Costing

BioFit’s price is currently $69 per bottle. However, it was initially $149. This is due to the limited-time offer that the creators of this product are now rolling out. Therefore, you can save a total of $80 if you buy a single bottle today. However, there’s also the benefit of getting better prices if you buy this supplement in threes or sixes. To visualize, let us take a look at the simple price table listed below.

Popular Package (3 bottles) – $59 per bottle, $177 in total / Savings: $270

Best Value Package (6 bottles) – $49 per bottle, $294 in total / Savings: $600

From this simple comparison alone, we can see that you can harness the potential of saving $600 in one go if you buy the six-bottle package right off the bat. This is great since the current recommendation stands at a continuous six-month regimen to assure you get all the probiotics you need. Nevertheless, whichever package you choose will still garner significant savings in the long run. Miller has already optimized these prices to help people gain access to this supplement.

Where to Buy

Where to buy BioFit probiotics? This is a question that is being repeatedly asked by people everywhere on the planet. The simple answer is their official website. As for a reason, let’s just say that this move is made to prevent users from getting fake bottles of the supplement. Not that we alienate those sold in Amazon, but those are unofficial copies of the bottle. Therefore, it is essential to remain vigilant so that you can take hold of natural products without the risk of scams. It’s also not available in physical stores nationwide.

Current Limited-Time Offer

The current-limited time offer of this product is uncertain. However, reports say it began since the supplement went out on the marketing side around half a year ago. This is good news for all potential users of this product since people from all walks of life need this type of help in their lives. Perhaps it’s for the common good. Who knows?

Country Availability

BioFit is available in most countries around the world. So whether you’re from the United Kingdom, the Philippines, or Brazil, you can always secure your bottle through the secure checkout page listed inside their official website. Just a heads up, though, the additional shipping, handling, and value-added tax differ from country to country, so it’s better to check them first before locking in your orders at hand.

Consumer Safety

Money-Back Guarantee

A 180-day money-back guarantee awaits everyone who buys the supplement from the official website. This is done so that you can experience a risk-free purchase when getting these bottles. You simply need to email them at [email protected] or call them at 1-866-450-0608 to enact your refund. Furthermore, you need to send the unused bottles back to the address listed below so that you can proceed with your money-back guarantee.

Return address: Biofit 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Safety Concerns

BioFit safety concerns are currently on the top of the list for potential buyers of the said product. The safest way to go around this problem is to buy from the official website. Furthermore, reports have been that a weight loss tea of the same name was causing miscarriage and cancer. However, this supplement that we’re reviewing now doesn’t have the same complications as that tea. It is an all-natural approach, which can effectively alleviate side effects that would otherwise show up in synthetic medicine that we take. Natural probiotic solutions tend to be the safest approach in terms of metabolic function. Nevertheless, the safest way to do things is to consult your doctor to ensure you don’t screw up anything with your health.

Legitimacy

BioFit is legitimate when it comes to talks like this. It is, without a doubt, one of the best probiotic supplements there are in the market right now. Furthermore, it is made in an FDA-approved and cGMP-certified facility. That solidifies the quality of the supplement at hand. Meanwhile, the ingredients and composition of the product are backed by science. Lastly, the product’s creator shows her face on the promotional video on their official website. Not to mention, there is an active 180-day money-back guarantee if you buy the product through the official channels. This secures our legitimacy check for his development.

Consumer Reports

BioFit customer reviews are highly positive. With ratings in the high fives, one cannot argue its effectiveness in personal testimonies in real life. Some of these consumer reviews are as follows below.

“I’m already down a total of 80 pounds ever since I started using BioFit. It’s been only five months, and I can’t wait for my results on the 6th! Of course, I coupled it with proper exercise, but my diet remained the same. It still worked like a charm!” – Narelle G., Newport, Wales, UK

“Digestion is not my core strength. There are times that I feel bloated. With this kind of probiotic push, I can finally have the thing that I lack in the first place! I’m slightly overweight, but I can already pound getting shed one after another ever since I started this program.” – Martina M., Tyler, TX, USA

Alternatives

BioFit alternatives are all over the internet right now. There are several weight loss solutions throughout the market, but only some take control of probiotics as their primary and only source for weight loss function at hand. In particular, only this supplement that we’re reviewing right now has a pure composition of probiotic bacteria.

Dietary Supplement Disclaimers

Dietary supplements tend to work best when coupled with proper diet and exercise. Therefore, it is essential to know that you should still watch what you do each day as this is not a miraculous and instantaneous solution in the first place.

Conclusions

BioFit genuine reviews tell us that this supplement can work effectively on several individuals worldwide. Its combination of beneficial probiotic bacteria can give us an advantage in the weight loss and digestion sectors. This proves that science can still open us to a lot of opportunities regarding the matter at hand. Even though we don’t have conclusive evidence yet regarding solid weight loss routines, we can pinpoint how we can improve ourselves through positive observations done in several randomized clinical trials. Furthermore, these good gut bacteria are proven to be safe and give us excellent benefits throughout the board. Therefore, we recommend this supplement for everyone who needs weight loss while also improving their digestion.