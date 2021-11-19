Bridge to Home reaches Phase 1 goal for new shelter

As work toward building the Santa Clarita Valley’s first permanent homeless shelter continues, Bridge to Home announced Thursday it’d raised more than $2 million thus far.

While funds from Los Angeles County’s Measure H, the quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness services, along with funds donated by the city of Santa Clarita, are expected to be the major source of revenue to build this new campus, Bridge to Home launched the Building the Bridge capital campaign to raise the last $2.5 million from the community before the county will release funds to begin construction.

The site at the Drayton Street location of the previous shelter is ready for construction of the 19,000-square-foot permanent building that is expected to accommodate up to 92 individuals, with up to 32 of those in eight attached single-family apartment-style units.

“The board wishes to thank the entire community for embracing this project and for helping to ‘Build the Bridge’ for those experiencing homelessness in our valley,” Tracey Carpentier, chairwoman of the board, said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to all who have supported this campaign… Building this shelter will support the enhanced services Bridge to Home has successfully developed to help house people more quickly than ever before.”

Thus far, the campaign has received donations from local churches, civic organizations, community leaders and residents in business and industry, as well as from the entire board of directors, according to Carpentier.

Bridge to Home hopes to raise the remaining $500,000 for its capital campaign by early 2022 and expects to break ground on construction in January, with the hopes of celebrating the opening of the permanent shelter in January 2023.

For more information on Bridge to Home’s capital campaign, visit btohome.org/capital.