CHP announces maximum holiday enforcement

The California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday a maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend, running until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During the enforcement period, all available CHP officers will be on patrol looking for unsafe driving practices. These include seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.”

According to the news release, proper seat belt use is the most effective way to save a life in the event of a crash. In addition, everyone in the vehicle should be safely secured before starting the car, and children should be in the correct child safety seats.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and all available CHP officers will be out helping to assure safe travel and provide assistance to motorists in need.

During last year’s Thanksgiving maximum enforcement, 33 people died on roadways within CHP jurisdiction statewide, 14 of whom were not wearing seat belts, and 868 arrests were made for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.