Cyber Monday Sale 2021: Deals And Discounts Sneak Peek With Zouton

For all your last-minute holiday shopping escapades, Cyber Monday Sales are the perfect solution to score some incredible discounts on high-end purchases. This annual sale blowout witnesses big-name brands and retailers slash prices on everything from technology and beauty products to furniture, home appliances, and clothing. Originated as a one-day sale, Cyber Monday turned into an entire weekend of deals and now, more recently, has lasted for weeks, with the earliest promotions dropping at the beginning of November.

Cyber Monday Sale 2021 | Key Highlights

Each year, the event culminates on a Monday after Black Friday (this year, on November 29th) – bringing forward some of the biggest deals of the year at your disposal. There is no particular way to judge the more profitable shopping experience between the two mega retail events. However, some categories tend to experience more extensive markdowns during Cyber Monday due to clearance stock.

It is no surprise that the highest redeeming categories during the holiday season are electronics, appliances, and home improvement. As a result, most retailers put out their best value deals on such products and categories, bringing an average discount anywhere between 80% – 85% for Cyber Monday. Users can explore specialized stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, Overstock, along with bigger retail chains like Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, among many more, to find unbeatable prices on their favorite products.

Cyber Monday deals on home appliances like TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more retail at the lowest prices of the year. For instance, users can expect to shop 75-inch 4K TVs from $499 onwards, coffee machines, air fryers, and other kitchen appliances at a 70% concession. Mattresses will be down to $500 only, along with massive 60% savings on furniture and home decor at retail stores and websites.

The holiday season is also known for being the best time to upgrade to new tech products. With the release of the latest iPhone and iPad models, customers will find older generations at much lower and affordable prices. You can shop for apple AirPods for only $99, the older iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series will also undergo price cuts. Similarly, Android users can expect lucrative deals from tech giants, like Samsung and OnePlus, on older smartphone devices and tablets.

Another opportunity for Cyber Monday splurge is gaming consoles. While PS5 has been out of stock at most retail houses for many months now, gamers can expect a full re-stock for Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales. Customers can find rewarding opportunities on PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles, along with an extra 25% off gaming accessories and video games. A few of the best stores to checkout for such thrifty deals are Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others.

Most Cyber Monday Sales take place online, which means you can enhance your savings further by choosing free shipping and curbside pickup facilities when placing your orders. However, this in no way insinuates that shopping in-stores will be unsatisfactory. Many stores retail exclusive in-store clearance items that you can’t find online.

