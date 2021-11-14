Deputies find body near Soledad Canyon Road

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station taped off a crime scene behind the Schooners bar and grill after a dead body was found Saturday afternoon.

Deputies received reports of a body located near 22903 Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 4:44 p.m. Sgt. Aaron Jacob of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies responded to the incident and there will be an investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

No additional information was provided as it is an active investigation, according to Jacob.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a call from deputies about a medical emergency at Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 4:33 p.m. According to dispatchers, once they arrived, they found a person who was dead on arrival, and there was no transport.