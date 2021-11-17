Detectives seek public’s help in locating missing man

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen Tuesday night.

Steven Taylor, 62, of Santa Clarita, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway, according to detectives with the LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.

“The missing person was last seen driving a 2008 silver Nissan Frontier pickup,” reads a missing person bulletin released by law enforcement. “The missing person suffers from depression and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.”

Taylor is described as a white man, measuring 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with blue eyes, glasses, a goatee and brown hair with a flat top. His tattoos include: a peacock on the right forearm and Asian symbol on his inner left wrist.

His 2008 Nissan Frontier carries California plates of 8M99925.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s disappearance has been asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and ask for Detective Pereida.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.