Disabled freight halts Metrolink transit

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

A disabled freight train near Via Princessa caused multiple delays throughout the day at the Soledad Metrolink Station in Santa Clarita on Wednesday.

As of 8:35 p.m., Metrolink notified patrons the Antelope Valley Line 230 to Los Angeles was on the move and delayed up to 90 minutes due to train congestion caused by a disabled freight.

Metrolink began issuing advisories at 2:44 p.m. when Antelope Valley Line 222 stopped at Vincent Grade and Acton due to a disabled freight train ahead.

Since then, the disabled freight affected Antelope Valley Lines 220, 221, 222, 223, 227 and 229. Many passengers had to wait for possible routes to open or seek other measures of transportation, according to the advisories.

Metrolink had also issued passengers with valid fare reimbursement up to $50 for use of alternative transit such as taxi, Uber or Lyft.

For information and updates on Metrolink lines, visit https://metrolinktrains.com/train-status/.