Exipure Report [November 2021 Update] Is This Formula Worth Buying?

Weight is one of the major concerns in the current age of processed foods. Maintaining a lean body has become harder due to the many genetically altered products we consume daily, which leads to weight gain. This does not only include fast foods and processed foods but also the inorganic groceries we use to cook daily foods.

Consequently, there has been growing desperation for effective weight loss products suited to modern-day lifestyles. Many companies are responding to the demand by promising anything the customers wish to hear but a few credible companies are ethically producing dietary products that actually work, support weight loss, and burn regular body fat.

While most of the big brand supplements are either ineffective or inaccessible to the regular consumer who is trying to lose weight, more products are surfacing and are closer to the consumer, which is actually providing healthy weight loss support. Supplement companies have also risen in response to the lack of a suitable solution for the working class, who cannot have time to spare for the gym or dieting program but have stubborn weight gain.

Different supplement brands approach weight loss from different perspectives, with few of them targeting the root cause to deliver long-term weight loss results. Exipure is a highly acclaimed supplements brand that has earned a name as one of the most popular new weight loss supplements and is trusted by thousands of people to lose weight. This review breaks down the facts about this supplement to evaluate whether it delivers weight loss results as promised by the manufacturer. It will also reveal the shocking Exipure scam controversy that is harming consumers based on the fraudulent activities taking place online.

What is Exipure?

Exipure is one of the newest weight loss supplements that surprised many old brands, according to word on the market. According to our research, the brand claims to use a BAT level approach, which targets the root cause of uncontrolled weight gain according to the science backing the formula, promising better results for everyone trying to lose weight.

The formulators claim only to use natural ingredients to address the issue most conservatively. The ingredients include Holy Basil, Perilla, and Amur Cork Bark, among others. The supplement’s official site also features numerous customer reviews, which drew us to review the product and deliver an honest Exipure review.

Who created Exipure?

According to the information provided on its official site, the supplement was launched online in October 2021. British Dr. James Wilkins and Jack Barrett are the minds behind the supplement’s formulation, having drawn knowledge from traditional Chinese medicine. In fact, they used their knowledge to create a formula that breaks down the aging cells, keeps the body warm, and burns fat.

How does Exipure work?

According to research, people with excessive weight have been found to have fewer amounts of Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT). Exipure supplement is designed to target stubborn belly fat and general body mass by increasing the brown adipose tissue levels, which tones the body and helps lose weight.

Numerous studies conducted by the research and editorial team have proven low Brown adipose tissue BAT levels to be linked to excessive weight gain due to a reduced body capacity to consume the calories. Exipure supplement works by increasing your BAT levels to reverse the condition. According to the brand, their Brown adipose tissue BAT boosting formula can help you burn calories 300 times faster than ordinary fats, which shows how it can support losing weight.

The ingredients mixture is designed to provide you with a continuous cycle of Brown adipose tissue BAT restoration so that your body is continuously burning calories for the best outcome. But besides boosting your brown adipose tissue BAT levels, the Exipure supplement also helps to improve other health factors such as metabolism rates, body temperature, and energy levels, which also reduce weight in alternate ways while promising healthy blood pressure.

To summarize, this weight formula is pretty amazing and when consumed with a healthy diet, it yields the most effective results. Not to forget, the proven weight loss studies back these benefits. So, isn’t this one of the best and reliable weight loss programs? What about the alarming Exipure fraud controversy found online? Let’s breakdown this Exipure review to discover everything consumers need to know first before becoming actual real life Exipure users.

What is the Brown Adipose Tissue?

The Brown Adipose Tissue is a unique body fat type with higher calorie-burning ability than normal fat. Brown adipose tissue BAT is simply referred to as brown fat. This type of fat gets activated when body temperatures drop to help raise the body’s core temperature (it is different than white fat and other regular fat types).

Various scientific studies have shown that brown adipose tissue has a higher number of mitochondria than normal body fat. When the body gets cold, the mitochondria in the brown fat get activated to begin burning calories for heat generation.

Brown adipose tissue BAT also helps to consume fat in foods taken, which reduces further accumulation in body parts such as the belly. By restoring the system, Exipure helps to sustain the body in a gradual fat-burning process that ends in more substantial effects than most supplements in the market today. All in all, it does wonders for the body by regulating the brown adipose tissue levels and helps support healthy weight loss.

Exipure Ingredients

To achieve such effectiveness, this weight loss formula comprises several research-backed ingredients that are also popular among other weight loss supplements, including quercetin and ginseng. But the proprietary blend also comprises unique ingredients that further facilitate its BAT approach and regulation of Brown adipose tissue, which is not common in the supplements industry.

Here is a breakdown of each of the Exipure ingredients and some of the eight exotic nutrients of Exipure diet pills:

Perilla

Also known as Perilla Futescens, this natural herb has been used for years to cure various health conditions and is one of the eight exotic nutrients. The leaves and seeds of the plant have the most medicinal value. It is one of the most potent BAT suppliers in the formula and helps moderate cholesterol levels, which also helps achieve healthy blood pressure, regulate body temperature, and burn calories.

It has also been used to relieve sunstroke, swelling, nausea, asthmatic conditions, spasms, as well as increased sweating and unexplained weight gain, all of which increase consumers’ exercise ability. Some researchers suggest it may also improve cognitive abilities and prevent some seasonal allergies. But besides its health benefits, the herb is also used to manufacture dyes, inks, and varnishes.

Amur Cork Bark

The Amur Cork Bark is a member of the Rutaceae tree family and is native to parts of Eastern Asia such as Korea, China, and Japan. It may be referred to using different names such as Huang Bai and the Chinese Cork tree in different regions.

Besides its BAT boosting properties, the ingredient has also been used to treat heart, liver, and digestive complications such as bloating while helping with streamlining of Brown adipose tissue. In the US, the plant was introduced as an ornamental plant in 1856.

Holy Basil

Unlike most ingredients on this list, the Holy Basil has medicinal value in all its parts. It also helps to boost BAT levels and has anti-infection effects that are also critical to the formula. According to research, holy basil has other health benefits such as moderating cholesterol levels, restoring joint health, moderating blood sugar levels, and minimizing stomach complications.

Other studies have also linked holy basil to cognitive benefits. Research shows that holy basil may be consumed at dosages ranging between 300 mg and 2000 mg without causing any severe side effects.

Oleuropein

Oleuropein is yet another BAT booster in the formula that also helps to restore cardiovascular health and fix the low brown fat levels. The component naturally exists in Olive oil. It has high antioxidant properties that counteract free radicals to prevent cellular damage and kill bad fat cells. Other studies have also linked it to anti-angiogenic and anti-inflammatory properties, which indirectly helps relieve unexplained weight gain.

White Korean Ginseng

Also known as Panax ginseng, white Korean ginseng has also been found to boost brown adipose tissues while helping to sustain a variety of other health factors, such as minimizing diabetic symptoms, promoting immunity, and counteracting oxidative stress. Some studies have proven that white Korean ginseng has erectile dysfunction restorative properties.

White Korean ginseng has a slow growth rate to develop its fleshy roots. According to its growth period, it is either categorized into Korean, Chinese, Siberian, or American and its utilization in Exipure weight loss supplement will only alleviate the results.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a flavonoid found in plants and foods like green tea, onions, apples, berries. The ingredient also helps to increase brown adipose tissues. Research has found it to have high antioxidant properties, which counteract cell destruction by free radicals while promoting cell regeneration and discouraging the growth of bad fat cells. It has also been used for years to regulate blood pressure and minimize aging symptoms.

The main goal of the supplement is to restore high BAT levels, but they also have other complementing properties, which improve general well-being while killing off the fat cells. However, taking Quercetin alone is not even remotely a substitute.

What are the benefits of taking Exipure Weight Loss Pills?

The company claims to observe high manufacturing standards to ensure the final formula of Exipure weight loss supplement is entirely safe for consumption. Here are some of the perks they have managed to achieve with the formulation:

Made of FDA-approved, research-backed ingredients to stimulate BAT levels.

Free from allergens and vegan friendly.

A pollutants-free, entirely natural formulation that is not habit-forming.

Free from genetically modified components.

Manufactured under a cGMP and FDA-approved facility.

Made into a slow-release capsule form for prolonged action and effective belly fat removal.

It comes with a satisfaction guarantee as well as a refund policy.

These are some limited benefits of consuming Exipure listed on the official website. However, besides you lose weight, there are some deeper benefits of Exipure weight loss pills. So, for more information about the benefits of the Exipure weight loss formula, check out the details below;

The availability of BAT helps speed up the metabolism, which also improves the digestive system. As a result, bowel movements will be eased and regulated.

There are various antioxidants in the supplement which help detoxify the body and clear up oxidative stress, radicals, and eliminate the buildup of toxins that build up due to unhealthy eating habits.

It has the capacity to improve blood flow and smoothen the oxygen flow.

It can strengthen the immune system, which also makes the gut healthy and promises healthy immunity.

It has the capacity to improve brain functionality, support brain health, and other cognitive functions.

Regular consumption of Exipure promises regulated blood sugar levels and balances blood pressure. Moreover, it’s a great choice for people suffering from higher cholesterol levels and encourages healthy cholesterol levels.

It eliminates cravings to ensure you only consume the essential food instead of more calories, which eventually helps lose excess weight

It supports heart and liver health, reducing the chances of cardiovascular issues.

It can heighten the energy levels by multiple folds without adding more calories or harming the good or regular fat.

It has positive impacts on your mind, promising zero anxiety and stress and promising brain health. In fact, it can effectively support brain health.

It helps in losing belly fat.

It’s an all-rounder supplement that improves overall mental and physical health.

What is the recommended dosage of Exipure?

According to the Exipure pills labeling, you should take one capsule daily for day-long action, preferably in the morning. The manufacturer recommends taking it with 8 ounces of water for the best results and proper optimization of Brown adipose tissue. In addition, Exipure reviews from other consumers shows that people achieved amazing results by consuming Exipure capsules with this dosage.

How much weight can you lose by taking Exipure?

The company assures substantial results on the official website, even offering a refund policy to prove their trust in the Exipure pills and their ability to burn fat. However, this does not entirely assure you that the formula will work for you or your body weight. Different individuals have different body aspects such as weight, age, and tolerance, which affect how they respond to drugs and supplements, which means there is no concrete answer to, “how much weight will I lose in a month?”

According to the numerous testimonials on the supplement’s official site, most customers experienced satisfying results for Exipure weight loss, but at different levels. Most lost between 20 lbs and 50 lbs, based on the period they took the formula. But keep in mind that even the best pharmaceutical drugs don’t work the same on everybody, so taking sound medical advice from a professional might help.

Is Exipure Safe for Me?

The manufacturer has subjected the supplement to multiple third-party trials to ascertain its safety and potency. It is also free from common allergens such as soy and other dairy products. The supplement is entirely formulated from natural ingredients and cannot cause any severe side effects when taken in the right dosage but surely promises healthy weight loss.

However, it is always advisable for individuals with an underlying health condition, pregnant women, and nursing mothers to consult a doctor before taking any supplement. There is also a growing concern for Exipure scam threats where cheap knockoffs and ripoffs are starting to populate online. Be very mindful as it is a true buyer beware scenario going on given all of the fake Exipure diet pills being offered. This is why it is guaranteed to be safe and most effective to order directly from the official website to avoid all the Exipure scams and looming controversy altogether.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Exipure?

Since this supplement has gained immense popularity in the past few months, many people are contemplating if it is a promising choice or not. Even more, many people are worried about the side effects. That being said, we have curated this section to clear up the confusion about that. To begin with, Exipure was formulated to ensure users lose weight seamlessly.

In fact, various studies have been conducted on this weight loss supplement, and there haven’t been any complaints of negative side effects. While there are no particular side effects associated with this supplement, it’s important to understand that every supplement can lead to headaches, nausea, stomach issues, and other minor issues. Still, it is a well-received supplement and won’t pose any side effects if it’s used according to the instructions and if you are healthy.

At this point, we do want to add that Exipure is only suitable for people above 18 years old who are trying to shed weight. Similarly, if you aren’t 18 yet, it’s not suitable for you to consume this supplement. Secondly, nursing mothers and pregnant women should not consume Exipure because no one knows how it will react and there haven’t been relevant Exipure reviews either. All in all, it is highly tolerable, and every healthy adult can have it without any issue.

On the other hand, if you are taking some medication or have an underlying medical condition, you must consult with your doctor to ensure it’s safe for you and you enjoy healthy weight loss. This is because the doctor will be able to check the ingredients and see if you can consume those ingredients in the form of a supplement. To conclude, it is a safe option, and it doesn’t have any stimulants, artificial ingredients, and other harmful ingredients. So, they don’t pose side effects and pose no harm to your health but might improve healthy cholesterol.

What does science say about Exipure components?

Exipure is still a relatively new product in the market; hence clinical trials are yet to be conducted on its effectiveness as a weight reduction. However, each ingredient has previously been tested and proven to serve the intended purposes in the formula. The company also claims to have subjected the final formula to multiple third-party lab tests for potency and safety, which came out positive.

The individual ingredients test can provide critical insight as to whether the supplement works or not. The company also features numerous tests on its official site, which you can refer to.

In a 2014 study, researchers conducted a study to examine the effectiveness of ginseng in impacting weight loss. The study involved two groups of South Korean women, where one group was given real ginseng supplements while the other group was given placebos over eight weeks. On completion of the study, researchers observed that the group that had been given the real ginseng sample had significantly improved gut health as well as losing weight, unlike their counterparts who took placebos. Although the study does not dive deeper into the specifics of ginseng’s weight loss properties, it is evident enough that the ingredient impacts weight reduction.

In another 2004 study, researchers investigated the processes involved in the brown adipose tissues during weight reduction and observed that it burns fats and sugars within the mitochondria to produce energy while supplementing healthy cholesterol.

Holy Basil has also been subject to numerous studies, which have found it beneficial as a weight loss ingredient. In 2017, some researchers analyzed numerous historical studies on the same and found most of them suggesting the component is linked to increased mitochondrial processes that lead to weight reductioin.

Supplementation provides an easier alternative but also needs consistency for substantial results. However, experts still insist on complementing such formulas with a workout routine and proper diet for faster, longer-lasting effects. In fact, all these claims can be checked by the Exipure reviews since they back these facts!

How Much is Exipure?

According to the manufacturers, the diet pill is currently only available via its official site.

A single bottle of the supplement goes for $59, with an additional $9.95 for shipping.

However, you can opt for larger package sizes, which come with an offer. For instance, the 3-bottle package of this diet pill costs $147, although you will still pay the $9.95 shipping fee. You will be rewarded two eBook bonuses on purchasing this package. But the 6-bottle package costs $234 and comes with free shipping. You also get two eBook bonuses.

The company offers a 180-day money-back guarantee on all first-time orders to enable you to try the products risk-free and return them if this natural weight loss supplement doesn’t cause any substantial effects. So, it is better to purchase from the official websites. In fact, Exipure does plan some sales and discounts after a few months, so you only need to keep an eye. Lastly, we do want to add that always purchase Exipure from the official website (no Amazon, irrespective of how great Exipure reviews you see there).

Does Exipure come with the refund policy?

Yes, Exipure offers a refund policy and it can be availed from the official website. This is because the manufacturers wanted to provide a risk-free experience, which is why Exipure is offering over 180 days money-back guarantee to every customer. However, Exipure reviews suggest that you won’t ever need to return the product because everyone has enjoyed promising results.

What are the eBook bonuses about?

The 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages each come with two eBooks bonuses designed to complement the formula in unique ways. Here is how they work:

1-Day Kick start Detox

The 1-Day Kick start Detox is a program designed to guide you through the preparation of highly potent detoxification tea with more than 15 different recipes. You don’t have to purchase anything bizarre as the recipes include day-to-day kitchen ingredients that are easy to find.

Renew You

Renew You is designed to target various aspects of your mental health to help you cope with the new appearance of a leaner body. It eliminates stress and anxiety, as well as helps you to build confidence.

What is the Exipure Wellness Box?

The Exipure company also offers the Exipure wellness box to accompany the main supplement for customers who wish to acquire the best results. The Exipure Wellness Box comprises five other products designed to complement the Exipure supplement from unique angles. Here is a glimpse of what they entail:

MCT Oil Pure

This product is designed to help reduce your caloric intake. Each formula serving provides you with 2000 mg of Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs), which has been a popular appetite suppressor for years. MCT oil stimulates the release of leptin hormones, which are found in the brown adipose tissues helping to moderate energy usage and hunger in the long term and ensuring that brown fat burns.

By complementing Exipure with this product, you may lose weight faster than when using the supplement alone.

Immune Boost

As the name suggests, Immune Boost strengthens the immune system by nourishing the body with 1200 mg of a proprietary blend that combines highly effective immunity-promoting ingredients in each serving. It mainly provides echinacea, which is a popular immune-boosting component.

Bio balance Probiotics

This formula restores gut health to minimize digestive complications. Therefore, it also helps to improve the digestion of the Exipure formula for maximum benefits. The company claims to use a MAKTrek 3-D probiotic delivery mechanism to replace ‘bad’ bacteria with good bacteria in the gut. According to the formulators, the product is designed to supply 20 billion Colony Forming Units (CFUs) of probiotic bacteria.

Ultra Collagen Complex

Rapid weight loss may leave you with saggy, wrinkled, and older-looking skin. However, complementing your Exipure supplement with the Ultra Collagen Complex may help maintain tight-looking skin by nourishing the body with collagen peptides. According to studies, collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. Not to forget, it supports healthy blood pressure.

Deep Sleep 20

Numerous studies have found poor sleep to be the root cause of many undesirable health conditions such as cognitive deterioration. The Deep Sleep 20 is an asleep restorative formula that comprises the most studied sleep-promoting ingredients. This includes ashwagandha, melatonin, goji, lemon balm, and passionflower.

The Exipure Wellness Box comes with a one-month supply of each of these products. The box costs $620 but supports the weight loss journey like nothing else.

Exipure reviews – Final Word

Regardless of the details explained in this review, we always recommend that readers conduct their own research and background check to be sure before taking any supplements.

Nonetheless, we found Exipure to have a working formulation as it comprises proven ingredients with weight-loss-promoting properties without harming the regular fat cells.

In fact, by stimulating an internal weight reduction mechanism, the supplement is a more viable option, especially for individuals with a busy work life that may not allow enough time for workouts or dieting.