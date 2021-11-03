Festival of Trees to benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club

News release

You can support Santa Clarita’s children and teens at the Festival of Trees, scheduled to be held in the old Saddle Ranch at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Community days will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21. Held the weekend before Thanksgiving, Festival of Trees is Santa Clarita’s kickoff to the holiday season. You can visit the Hall of Trees, where you will find beautifully designed and themed Christmas trees. In the Tabletop Christmas Trees area you will discover 3- to 4-foot trees.

If the trees are not enough, the one-of-a-kind gingerbread houses offer a creative and whimsical take on tradition.

The Magic of the Lights Gala on Friday night sold out immediately. The gala, which includes gourmet food, entertainment and the public’s only opportunity to bid on the live auction Christmas trees, many of which come with unique one-of-a-kind gifts, will kick off the weekend.

You can view all of the large and tabletop Christmas trees, as well as the gingerbread houses, on Saturday and Sunday. Live local entertainment will be held throughout the weekend. The silent auction is open to the general public. Bids will be made online so you can watch your items from home. The silent auction consists of tabletop trees and gingerbread houses and will close Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m.

“We are so excited to be holding our first in-person fundraiser since early last year,” said club board President Gloria Mercado-Fortine. “Of course, we will be following COVID protocols, but it’s great to have Festival of Trees back live and in person. It is our premier holiday event benefiting the Boys and Girls Club and I hope everyone comes out. It’s a great way to ring in the holidays.”

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” Andy & Laura Gallardo, Festival of Trees chairpersons, said in a prepared statement. “The support from our volunteers and sponsors is amazing. This event is a great way to start the holidays and bring some awareness to the club and all of the wonderful programs they provide to the families of SCV.”

“We can’t wait for this year’s Festival of Trees,” said club CEO Matt Nelson. “It’s been a challenging couple of years but the club’s supporters never gave up on the kids and teens. We’re excited for a fun holiday event.”

For more information, visit: scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita. Festival of Trees general admission: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $8 adults, $3 children, $4 seniors & military.