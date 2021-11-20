Food pantry hosts annual Turkey Drive

News Release

Families in need ahead of Thanksgiving can receive a turkey and other goods such as stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and canned vegetables from the local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

The nonprofit is hosting its annual Turkey Drive outside of its offices located at 24133 Railroad Ave. in Newhall. This year, the pantry will distribute 150 turkeys now through Wednesday.

SCV Food Pantry is a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Its goal is to meet the current and future hunger needs of SCV residents and ensure self-sufficiency through active partnerships with other organizations in the community.

Last year, the pantry donated 200 turkeys and 100 chickens with the help of the Santa Clarita Rotary Club.

For information on how to volunteer or make a donation, visit scvfoodpantry.org or call 661-255-5001. The SCV Food Pantry is hosting its Turkey Drive through Wednesday at its offices, located at 24133 Railroad Ave. in Newhall.

Families can stop by the offices on:

Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.