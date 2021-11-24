Hart board recognizes classified employees of the year

News release
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year recently by the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board.
The employees, which include custodians and assistants, health technicians and office managers, represent every school and the district office.
The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored were:
- Sandra Herrera, office manager, Academy of the Canyons.
- Janell Wheeler, accounting technician III, Administrative Center.
- Kirsten Aragon, lead campus supervisor, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.
- Manuel Cortez, lead campus supervisor, Bowman High School.
- Mirna Aristondo, secretary, Canyon High School.
- Sara Mawhorter, secretary, Castaic High School.
- Dan Sopher, data technician, Golden Oak Adult School.
- Marcia Bennett, health services technician, Golden Valley High School.
- Sarah Caduff, office assistant I, Hart High School.
- Kurt Bradbury, information technology specialist, La Mesa Junior High School.
- Ociel Cervants-Ceja, custodian, Placerita Junior High School.
- Tony Prieto, instructional assistant, Rancho Pico Junior High School.
- Holly Santana, instructional assistant, Rio Norte Junior High School.
- Thomas Beam, campus supervisor, Saugus High School.
- Julio Chavez, information technology specialist, Sierra Vista Junior High School.
- Karen Switaj, secretary, Valencia High School.
- Deborah Gibson, secretary, West Ranch High School.