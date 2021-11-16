Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to screen ‘Blood Sugar Rising’

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America, on Thursday at 5 p.m.

“Blood Sugar Rising” is a documentary that explores the growing epidemic of diabetes in the nation and how it is affecting people of all ages.

According to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), “Diabetes and pre-diabetes affect over 100 million people in the U.S., costing more than $325 billion each year. It’s now predicted that one in three children born since 2000 will develop the disease. ‘Blood Sugar Rising’ puts human faces to these statistics, exploring the history and science of the illness through portraits and voices of Americans whose stories shape the documentary. Together, they present a dramatic depiction of this hidden national crisis. The two-hour special also reveals new hopes: from the rise of safer and easier medical treatments to new discoveries about lifestyle and environmental factors, ‘Blood Sugar Rising’ reports on those taking action to improve diabetes management and prevention.”

The film will be played on campus at the Henry Mayo Center, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Light refreshments will be made available.

For more information, visit Henry Mayo’s Classes and Events webpage at henrymayo.com, or contact Henry Mayo’s Community Education office at 661-200-2300.