‘Merryville’ benefits Salvation Army

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Sam’s Club partnered with the Salvation Army of California to get a jump start on the season of giving with a holiday-inspired moment for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

The company is hosting its Merryville, a free family-friendly event, in Santa Clarita’s local Sam’s Club. Merryville offers an ice rink, holiday-inspired chalets with interactive elements for children, a virtual Santa Claus experience, and more, for families and children.

“After a challenging year in the wake of the pandemic, Sam’s Club will kick off the holiday season with a fun event designed to get everyone into the holiday spirit,” wrote Pamela Davis, the public relations director for the Salvation Army.

A wishing tree serves as a centerpiece for Merryville, which gives families the opportunity to donate a gift by adopting children and families through the Angel Tree program.

Merryville will tour the country, setting up a Christmas installation in Sam’s Club parking lots. The five-week tour started this weekend in Santa Clarita and then will travel to Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Sam’s Club will also donate $10,000 to The Salvation Army in each location to help families in need in that community, Davis added.

Colette Smith, a volunteer with The Salvation Army since 2013, said The Salvation Army helps people in various ways such as donating food and money, supporting individuals as they overcome addiction, assisting disaster survivors and more.

Smith added the local organization in Newhall has done many acts of service. Throughout the years they’ve donated Thanksgiving meals to struggling families, and the list goes on and on, she said.

Laura Tuck, club manager for the Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita, said it’s a first-time event and they were chosen through the regional company to host the first Merryville pop-up.

“Our company has had a relationship with the Salvation Army for over 40 years, and especially during this season of giving, we’ve worked together to adopt families and children to give them anything they need.”

Residents can enjoy Merryville for one last day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam’s Club located at 26468 Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.