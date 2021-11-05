Keto Genix Reviews | Does it really work?

The ability of ketosis to produce rapid weight loss is now a universally known fact. There are transformation pictures all over the internet. Reddit subs are teeming with activity.

But there’s one part that most of them seem to conveniently omit. That’s the initial adaptation phase of Ketosis that’s incredibly difficult for most people. There’s energy loss, muscle cramps, fogginess, and irritability.

In fact, a staggering percentage of men and women throw the towel at this stage and quit the diet. That’s why Ketogenic dietary supplements became so popular. Ketogenic supplements use exogenous ketones salts to produce ketosis, which is the state that helps your body burn fat for fuel instead of glucose.

One such dietary keto supplement is Alpha Femme Keto Genix. Alpha Femme Keto Genix is an international bestselling Keto supplement that makes ketosis easier by making it more tolerable during the initial phase. It’s the “cushion” for your transition to an LCHF state.

Today, we are going to take a closer look at Alpha Femme Keto Genix and analyze some of the positive Keto Genix Reviews that have flooded the internet of late.

What is Keto Genix?

Alpha Femme Keto Genix is a weight loss supplement like PhenQ pills and Leanbean pills that uses a blend of exogenous ketones salts to promote rapid weight loss. This triggers ketosis, the same state that is otherwise achieved by reducing your carbohydrate intake to a sufficiently-low level, stimulating your liver to release them.

However, as we said, Ketosis is not an easy state to achieve or maintain. You need to constantly consume fewer than 50 grams of carbohydrates in a day to stay in Ketosis.

50 grams! To give you some context, there are about 25-30 grams of carbohydrates in one apple. About 42 grams in one small cup of rice. Now imagine the many ways in which carbohydrates can sneak into your human body, kicking you out of ketosis and destroying all the hard work that you put in to get into ketosis.

That’s why Alpha Femme Keto Genix is an easier alternative. Weight loss supplements like Keto Genix are designed to help your body achieve a state of ketosis and burn fat, without reducing your carbohydrates to less than 50 grams. You can even get away with more, as long as you are taking these supplements regularly.

How does Keto Genix work to promote weight loss?

Alpha Femme Keto Genix is a weight loss supplement that is a blend of natural exogenous ketone salts. It is primarily the ketogenic diet in a pill.

That’s the best way to sum it up, no matter how ‘gimmicky’ that sounds.

Let us explain how and why this is a keto diet in a pill.

The Science behind Alpha Femme Keto Genix

Despite the tons of positive benefits of the ketogenic diet, the adherence rate is dismal. That’s because, for the initial few weeks, your body struggles to adapt to the new normal.

Researchers realized this and we’re looking for ways to replicate the burning fat benefits of the ketogenic diet, without going through the ketosis process.

That’s when Exogenous Ketones in the form of dietary supplements entered the picture. Basically, exogenous ketones are natural compounds that are synthesized to release elevated levels of ketone bodies in your blood.

This causes rapid weight loss by triggering a state of nutritional ketosis without actually having to eat a few carbohydrates or restricting your calorie intake. Alpha Femme Keto Genix is one of the most effective supplements that offer this same benefit.

List the ingredients in Keto Genix

Alpha Femme Keto Genix is a blend of natural ingredients, that are BHB or Beta-hydroxybutyrate attached to three mineral salts. The total concentration is 800 mg.

Attaching BHB ketones to minerals offers two primary advantages that go beyond burning fat.

Firstly, it masks the taste of Ketones which most people find tough to stomach. Ketone esters, for example, taste horrible.

Secondly, they offer dual benefits. There’s the benefit associated with increased BHB for ketosis. But there’s also the benefit of the actual mineral itself which is attached to the BHB molecule.

Let’s take a closer look at each one of these and the scientific explanation of their inclusion in Alpha Femme Keto Genix.

Magnesium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate

Magnesium Beta Hydroxybutyrate is a combination of the mineral Magnesium and BHB. The reason for this combination is simple:

Research suggests that BHB must be present in your body in sufficient quantities to produce the kind of results that Alpha Femme Keto Genix promises. However, it may not be possible to achieve these high levels on a ketogenic diet due to some powerful ‘anti-ketone’ agents that are released by your body to prevent ketosis.

These anti-ketones get triggered when you reduce your carbohydrate intake below 50 grams per day. They, in turn, slow down the rate at which your liver releases ketone bodies.

This is why BHB salts like magnesium beta hydroxybutyrate, which your body can absorb without triggering anti-ketones, are a great alternative. Magnesium, by itself, is a very beneficial mineral that has tons of positive effects.

One of these is its ability to regulate metabolism and improve cognitive performance.

Calcium Beta Hydroxybutyrate

Next is Calcium beta hydroxybutyrate. This salt helps in improving insulin resistance which in turn stabilizes blood sugar levels. Of course, ingestion of any BHB salt will also increase fat metabolism.

Calcium Beta Hydroxybutyrate also increases satiety and reduces food cravings so you eat less while providing your body with nutrients and energy.

Sodium beta hydroxybutyrate

Last is Sodium beta hydroxybutyrate, which helps in regulating the heart rate, muscle contractions, and nervous system functions. It also improves your blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as regulates fluid balance within your body.

Mineral and electrolyte supplementation is vital when you are in a state of ketosis because your body rapidly excretes fluids through the kidney, which can cause mineral deficiency and electrolyte imbalance.

Alpha Femme Keto Genix helps you prevent this.

What are the benefits of Keto Genix?

Since exogenous ketosis supplements are a relatively new addition to the industry, there’s a lack of clarity on how they work. People are also unsure about how effective these really are at burning fat.

Here’s a look at how Alpha Femme Keto Genix can help you with your weight loss journey, by accelerating the fat burning process.

1- A 38% reduction in less than 28 days

Most users who have used Alpha Femme Keto Genix have reported a significant reduction in body fat of up to 2 pounds or more per week.

It’s not easy shedding the kilos, but when you go on a ketogenic diet or supplement with Alpha Femme Keto Genix, your body has a surplus of ketones. It is no longer looking to burn the glucose you consume for fuel.

Instead, it will burn the stored body fat, thanks to the BHB from the salts. This fat is then converted into energy that you can use on a daily basis for optimal performance. It is estimated that most users experience a reduction of 38% on average in less than a month.

2- Increased metabolic rate for burning fat

Ketosis also helps increase your metabolism, which makes it easier for you to burn body fats faster and not have to worry about weight gain in the future. Now, it’s not a direct metabolism stimulation like what happens with diet pills.

Ketosis improves insulin resistance dramatically, which in turn stabilizes blood sugar levels. As a result, insulin release is reduced, which assists your body in burning fat at a faster rate.

3- Reduced body fat storage

There was a common misconception in the health and fitness industry that consuming fat, especially saturated fat, makes you fat. The Ketogenic diet blew these redundant theories out of the water.

On a ketogenic diet, most men and women consume more than 70% of their daily intake in the form of healthy fat but still lose weight.

Alpha Femme Keto Genix takes this concept one step further and helps you improve your metabolic rate to ensure that you burn more and store less body fat. Oh yes, increasing the levels of ketones in the blood reduces the body’s ability to store fat. That explains why most people lose layers of stubborn fat that they have been hoarding for years.

Also, the weight lost is kept off. Not rebounded.

4- An easier way to achieve ketosis than the keto diet

KetoGenix keto is the simpler way to achieve ketosis and weight loss without having to follow the keto diet. This is because it contains all the ingredients required to help your body achieve and maintain the state of ketosis so you can stay energized throughout the day.

As mentioned earlier, even without doing much physical activity or exercise, most people have managed to lose fat by taking Keto Genix. You are cutting short the time and the effort it takes to achieve, and maintain ketosis.

No more keto flu. No more carb crashes. No more fatigue. Just pure weight loss.

Since Keto Genix contains BHB, it can help reduce common symptoms experienced during the first few days of transitioning to ketosis (the dreaded ‘keto flu). You can get on with your daily activities without feeling fatigued or tired.

Keto Genix Reviews 2021 – What do customers say?

There’s a lot of fluff out there on the internet, especially when it comes to weight loss supplements and the ketogenic diet.

That’s why we use real world customer reviews to cut through the noise and deliver the facts to you.

Here’s what some of Keto Genix customers said about their experience:

“I’ve been taking this for 8 weeks now and lost nearly 12 pounds already, which is great. I never knew maintaining Ketosis was this easy! ” – Lina T.

“I have tried the ketogenic diet on three occasions and failed miserably on each one. But with Keto Genix, I have been able to lose weight effortlessly without ever watching my dinner plate and keeping aside my favorite bread loaf. Thanks!” – Peter P.

“Keto Genix is the best product I’ve ever used for achieving ketosis faster! It’s helped me achieve my fitness goals in less than half the time it took me when I was using carbs as fuel. If you are looking to get into Ketosis faster and easier, look no further” – Karl T.

Based on real customer reviews, we can say that 99% of people feel that Keto Genix is a 100% effective keto supplement for losing weight as well as burning fat. They are completely satisfied and have no complaints.

How do I use Keto Genix?

A typical Keto Genix dosage is one capsule in the morning and another at night. This is an exogenous ketones supplement which will supplement your body with ketone salts.

So, there are a few things that you must know before you use it.

Combining this with a low carb diet will make it more effective. Now, there’s no need to go as hard as you do during the ketogenic diet. You can actually quit measuring your carbohydrate intake and just focus on the quality of food you eat. It’s best to club this with some sort of exercise or physical activity. Remember, you will be experiencing a surge in energy levels because of the increased metabolic rate and BHB ketone salts. Might as well utilize the energy levels to maximize the effectiveness of Keto Genix. If this is the first time you are using Keto Genix or similar ketones supplements, then take the dosage in steps. You can start with one capsule and add another after a few days or when it starts producing results.

How much does Keto Genix cost?

One bottle of Keto Genix (60 capsules) costs $59.95 and contains enough supply for a month.

So, that is about $2 per day which is reasonably priced. We have seen lower quality dietary supplements costing as much as $5 a day. Now, Ketosis is a natural process that is slow. It does not yield results in a month or two.

You might have to use it for at least 12-weeks to get to your target body weight. So buy in bulk. It also gives you better pricing and bulk discounts.

Side Effects of Keto Genix

BHB Ketone salts are a relatively nascent science. The initial research is positive. But there’s a lot of skepticism about weight loss supplements that use this science, amongst users.

However, based on the clinical studies and all the positive reviews of this weight loss product, there are absolutely no side effects to be wary of.

That said, ketosis is not a state that your body is used to. So it’s important that you try and ease into it.

You can start with 1 capsule in the morning and another at night once you get used to this supplement. You can progress to 2 capsules twice a day if there are no side effects or adverse reactions. Keto Genix is safe for both men and women above 18 years of age.

Keto Genix Pros and Cons

As always, here’s an objective look at the risk vs. reward when it comes to using this weight loss product.

Pros

Blend of three proven BHB mineral salts that will offer all the health benefits of the keto diet without the negatives associated with it. No other ingredients in this keto supplement

One of the most popular keto pills in the world

Only keto supplement with 99% positive customer feedback with positive results on energy levels and weight

Helps ease into ketosis without the negative side effects during the early stages of the keto diet

Helps maintain ketosis without cutting your carb intake less than 50 grams

Comes with a 100% money back guarantee

Get all the benefits of the keto diet such as better heart health, improved mood, clarity, reduced brain fog with no adverse effect

Cons

Keto Genix is only sold on the official website . There are a lot of fake products with similar labeling being sold on Amazon. Beware of those.

. There are a lot of fake products with similar labeling being sold on Amazon. Beware of those. It’s best to use Keto Genix with other products that support ketogenic diets and some form of exercise (which can be anything but high impact exercises).

Is Keto Genix Shark Tank True?

Almost everybody wants to know whether Keto Genix is legit or not. Of course, we couldn’t wait to find out. So we used the official website and checked for any signs of falsification.

There’s nothing fake here: no false claims, no unrealistic weight loss promises made in 5 days or less. And perhaps that’s the best part about this supplement: it’s a blend of BHB salts designed to produce results slowly.

Keto Genix does not have the negative business attributes associated with weight loss supplements. No free trials, no extra charges. You can’t buy it from Amazon or at Walmart or GNC. It comes with a money back guarantee too!

Final Words

Keto Genix is an effective weight loss supplement that does exactly what it says: it helps you get in ketosis and stay there. It is not a magic pill and will definitely not make you lose 10 pounds in 5 days like some scam pills claim to do.

It’s important to remember that we are losing fat, not water retention when we follow the keto diet. And Keto Genix helps you do just that, by providing all the benefits of ketosis without any side effects or health concerns.

So it’s a great choice if you’re looking to lose weight and want something that actually works, unlike some miracle pills out there.