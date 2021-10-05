Honey Boo Boo Weight Loss Journey: How To Lose 300 Pounds?

From watching Toddlers & Tiaras to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, we all adored Alana Thompson for her appearance. Whether it was her little cute baby look or the way Alana talked, you must have watched her while being stuck to your sofas in your sitting rooms.

Surely, Alana Thompson is one of the well-known American child stars. Boo Boo also rose to fame when featured in her mother’s reality show “Mama June, From Not to Hot.”

In this series, June shed almost 300 pounds off her weight. After this, Honey Boo Boo weight loss became a popular topic across the internet.

Did Alan take some inspiration from her mother? Let’s find out.

Honey Boo Boo Family Background

Alana Frances Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, was born on August 28, 2005, to “Mama June” Shannon and her then-partner Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

June Shannon also got her breakthrough when she appeared with her daughter as the child beauty pageant contestant.

Lately, you have seen her motivating people with her huge reduction in her size, from 24 to 4 and making statements about how she prioritizes being healthy over everything.

Mike Thompson was the ex-partner of Mama June and the father of Honey Boo Boo. Mike appeared in the TV show based on reality, “Here comes Honey Boo Boo,” Since then, the world knows him.

Thompson is currently married to Jennifer Thompson. He cannot visit Alana after breaking up with Mama June.

Honey is the youngest of four daughters of The Shannon Family named

Anna the “Chickadee”

Jessica the “Chubbs”

Lauryn the “Pumpkin”

But Alana was the only one who was lucky enough to get a screen-time on the show Toddlers & Tiaras, where viewers get to see the scenes of child beauty pageant contest.

How did Honey Boo Boo become so popular?

After the release of her successful TV show, “Here comes Honey Boo Boo,” there was a lot of hype stirred in the industry.

“Here comes Honey Boo Boo” is a television reality show based on Honey Boo Boo’s childhood adventures and her sisters growing up. The series combined family lessons with a touch of humor and reality. Producers aired this show in 2012 and ended it in 2014.

Since 2012, the series got a large fan following, increasing day by day. It was the first time in many years of television history that the masses loved a Television series on this huge scale.

After this show, Fans were also waiting for Alana to make an appearance in other beauty shows. Be that as it may, still, she is not that little girl anymore, but a 16 years old teenage lady.

Although this may be true, it was what got Honey Boo Boo her identity in the first place.

Honey Boo Boo Weight Loss Journey

Boo Boo Belongs to an Obese Family

Honey Boo Boo’s entire family has a history of being obese. From her mother to her sisters, all were guilty of eating unhealthy food. As her “Uncle Poodle” told the world, “It’s June’s fault.”

In an interview, Uncle Lee Thompson blamed Mama June in very harsh words.

Lee states that if she controlled Honey Boo Boo at a very young age and made her eating habits healthier, alana’s shocking weight gain of 125 pounds would never happened while she was just 9 years old.

He also told the media that he never saw Mama June cooking up food in her home. To confirm this claim, one of the crewmates of Honey Boo Boo even saw her eating 20 pieces of McNuggets, all at one time.

At this time, Mama June Shannon struggled with her own weight gain, unable to move and do her functions normally. Apparently, the way she ate her food was all observed and then copied by her daughters, or she cared little about their health.

If it wasn’t that way, obesity would not have been a disorder in all of their family.

Reports also state that her other two daughters, Jessica and Anna, were also on the list of Obese persons. It was true until recently when they decided to write their fate again inspired by their mother.

Honey Boo Boo Appearance in “The Doctors”

Honey Boo Boo also appeared in a popular Talkshow, “The Doctors,” where Doctor Travis Scott interviewed her.

In this interview, the host called Alana Thompson and her mother, June, to discuss nutrition, food, weight loss and a healthy diet and lifestyle. During the session, Travis Scott her concern about Alana’s increasing weight.

Travis said that if Honey does not lose weight in the upcoming years, she would be at the highest risk of being diabetic and having other health issues.

As obesity comes with cholesterol and heart problems, according to The Doctor’s panel, if she continues to not eat a healthy diet and have excess weight, she has less chance of leading a healthier life.

Thus, they come up with a final verdict of Alana having a weight loss journey of good 65 pounds if she wants to have a disease-free life ahead.

Travis also paid a visit to June’s home. He said that when he looked into her fridge, he found nothing that could help Honey Boo Boo weight loss or decrease inflammation in her body.

Upon further discussion, Travis concluded that they are afraid of eating bland, tasteless and boring food.

Therefore, the Doctors prepared their food, with a twist of health. It was Honey Boo Boo’s favorite, Fried Chicken.

After this show, the team handed them a diet book on healthy food written by Dr Travis Scott.Mama June Shannon also got a strict warning that if she will not act proactively and make lifestyle changes to Honey’s diet, the consequences will be dire.

To help them, The Doctors also put strict monitoring of a Nutritionist upon her.

Alana Tests for Asthma

Later, to her appearance in The Doctors, Alana visited her doctor, a Pediatric Immunologist, Dr. Danica Schulte.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” says Dr. Schulte. The immunologist states that her asthma is out of control. With this on her hand, Honey Boo Boo will not be a kid that runs a mile to school. She cannot even play outside with her friends as it can trigger Alana’s asthma.

The specialists also say that as she gets heavier with time, she cannot move and go outside and even harder to treat her asthma.

Danica also prescribed that she would be okay if she made healthy lifestyle choices and opt for weight loss using of this appetite suppresser. Otherwise, she will be restricted to inhalers and steroids, which will do no good except keeping asthma away for a shorter period.

Furthermore, Danica ran some other tests, too, upon Honey Boo Boo. To her surprise, she found that the Honey had a serious Cholesterol problem that could also affect Alana’s Liver.

At this point, June was still not ready to accept her and Honey Boo Boo’s mistake. Instead, she got along with it, saying, “It is all steroids that are making Honey Boo Boo gain weight.”

“It’s not her steroids that are making her be obese,” said the doctors. “It is the food she is consuming.”

Since Alana Thompson visited doctors, she has started incorporating Vegetables and fruits into her diet.

Mama June Gets Major Weight Loss

Almost weighing 460 pounds, June has a major challenge to lose weight again to the normal scale.

Nevertheless, June managed to lose weight by undergoing Gastric Bypass Surgery and pushing herself on a healthy diet. She lost almost 300 pounds after this incredible weight loss journey

Since then, June took a vow to never let her children fall prey to obesity again. “Small things do matter,” says Mama June.

Aired on February 24, 2017, Mama June: From Not to Hot was released, featuring June as the main lead. It was a reality series, which documented Mama June’s weight loss and how she managed to do it.

From that year, Honey Boo Boo received a lot of backlashes all over the internet. Her fans never put a hold onto her obesity.

Yet Alana was not a big fan of leaving junk food aside as she, as a child, couldn’t understand the consequences. “I’m not jumping on any bandwagon unless it has cheeseburgers and stuff,” says Honey Boo Boo.

Despite all her views, Mama was now full-on spirits to maintain Alana’s weight with her. It wouldn’t be an easy task to break the bad habits of Honey Boo Boo and get her away from her normal fast-food diet.

Still, June has made Alana Thompson learn some good habits. Alana started with a no grease, oil free diet, as she became a teenager in 2018.

By this, she has managed to have a weight loss of 5 pounds, which was a difficult task for Alana and June.

Despite All the Praises, June was found Guilty for Drug Abuse

In 2019, June was found guilty of having cocaine and other drugs in her house. The world saw her daughter Alana live on social media, joking around drug abuse.

This has made Honey’s own weight loss journey that she just opted for very difficult for her. Honey Boo Boo, being a kid, had a very negative effect on this whole scenario.

Reports say that it was a tough battle for Mama June against the drug addiction.

When a media person asked Honey Boo Boo how she feels about this whole case, she simply said that she is happy watching her mother smiling and happy.

Mama June is in Rehabilitation now along with her boyfriend. The authorities have handed over the custody of Alana Thompson to her sister, Lauryn Thompson.

Sisters of Honey Boo Boo, too, are following their Mother’s Weight Loss Track

Alan’s two more sisters, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, are on the track of losing weight and shedding some pounds as well. Media reports that they also had major surgeries for a tummy tuck and Liposuction for their weight loss.

Honey Boo Boo and her other sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin,” are very much inspired by their sister’s weight loss journey and have started doing their daily exercises as well.

Since their mother’s arrest in March 2019, Alana Thompson has moved with her elder sister Pumpkin in hopes that she may give her a more stable home than June.

In this whole period, there was also a time when all these sisters were confined to a hotel room as the mob was coming after them. Although, now, they are safe and working on their own health and for Mama June’s bail.

Honey Boo Boo Weight Loss Plan

Honey Boo Boo is not that sparkling dress kid anymore and growing with her sisters pretty well. Our favorite toddler Alana Thompson is a grown teenage woman working on her weight loss and better life.

Alan is no longer interested in beauty pageant shows. Instead, she is hoping for more comedy and rap songs related projects in the coming future.

Moreover, Honey Boo Boo can also defend herself from online trolls and body-shamming people. She is now a sass queen and can give you an ill attitude if you bash her on her social media accounts.

Not much, but the Honey Boo Boo does have some tips for you if you want to plan your weight loss journey inspired by her.

Diet: Start with taking off one bad thing from your diet. Just like Alana started eating oil free diet, you can go for a sugar-free or gluten-free diet as well, depending upon your type of obesity. Try out this supplement if you want faster results.

Exercise: No one is asking you to run on a treadmill for 1 hour. Try doing it for half an hour or less in case of a workout, make it a habit, and then increase your time or read our D-Bal Max reviews article which will help you a lot.

No one is asking you to run on a treadmill for 1 hour. Try doing it for half an hour or less in case of a workout, make it a habit, and then increase your time or read our D-Bal Max reviews article which will help you a lot. Surgery: Opt for Gastric Bypass or any other fat lessening surgery if you are qualified for that.

Opt for Gastric Bypass or any other fat lessening surgery if you are qualified for that. Visit a Doctor: Before doing anything, it is better that you consult a doctor for your condition. Stick to what type of diet and exercises he prescribes. That would give you much better results instead of following your own heart.

To sum up, all things, whether you are a famous personality, you have to earn your health with some effort. Honey Boo Boo Weight loss is something to be inspired from, and if she can stop herself from eating bad, you can too.

