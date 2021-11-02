‘Light Up Main Street’ returns to Santa Clarita

The city’s seminal event of the holiday season, “Light Up Main Street,” is set to return to Newhall once again this year, kicking off the local holiday season.

Set to take place on Nov. 20 and begin at 6 p.m., the event is set to feature real snow, crafts, festive performances, shopping, snacks, reindeer, pictures with Santa and the traditional main event: the official tree lighting.

“After a virtual event last year, residents can once again enjoy this festive event centering around the momentous lighting of our 25-foot-tall Christmas tree and thousands of lights,” read a press release about the event from the city. “The official tree lighting will take place promptly at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Old Town Newhall Library, so be sure to arrive early.”

Following the lighting, attendees can dance to the sounds of “Electric Vinyl” performing on the main stage until 9 p.m. Six different performances will also be held throughout the night by various groups on the community stage near 6th Street and Main Street outside of the Canyon Theatre Guild.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to play in 20 tons of real snow on Main Street, take photos with Santa Claus, write Christmas letters with the Santa Clarita Public Library, make crafts with DFY in SCV and much more,” read the event release. “Be sure to visit local craft vendors who will be selling one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season, from handcrafted jewelry and candles to beautifully designed purses and watercolor paintings. In addition to local restaurants along Main Street, 10 food trucks offering a range of savory and sweet options will be on site.”

Residents are asked to be mindful of road closures that will be in effect for “Light Up Main Street.” Lyons Avenue will be closed between Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue, and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout.

Residents are being asked to use Railroad Avenue or Newhall Avenue as a detour. Both closures will begin at 10 a.m. and end at midnight.

Free public parking is available at the parking structure on 9th Street, as well as at the Newhall Community Center.

To find more information about Light Up Main Street, visit OldTownNewhall.com.