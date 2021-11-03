Low-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for children 5-11

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday approval of a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5-11.

The move expands vaccine eligibility to about 28 million children in the U.S. in this age group, allowing providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.

President Joe Biden called the decision “a turning point in our battle against COVID-19,” in a prepared statement issued Tuesday.

“We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America, and over the past weekend, we began the process of packing and shipping out millions of pediatric vaccine doses,” Biden added in the statement.

Similar to the results of the adult trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years, according to the CDC.

Side effects were also mild in children during clinical trials, with the most common side effect being a sore arm.

The latest data from the CDC show that 172 children ages 5-11 have died from COVID-19 and more than 8,300 have been hospitalized.

Children in this age group also reportedly had the highest number of cases of MIS-C among children, a severe condition that affects multiple organs and can be fatal, according to the CDC.

“Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations or developing long-term COVID-19 complications,” the CDC stated.

On Wednesday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes California, announced they’d deemed the vaccine “safe and effective” for children 5-11 after conducting their own review.

“This expanded eligibility for lifesaving vaccines moves us closer to ending the pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “I urge families to get the facts on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and take action to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19, especially as we head into the winter months.”

Here in Los Angeles County, Department of Public Health officials are prepared to administer vaccines to children in this age group through a network of nearly 900 providers countywide with county mobile vaccination teams also working to supplement vaccinations, according to Director Barbara Ferrer.

Later this month, low-dose vaccines will be offered to children at 480 school-based events with a focus on schools in high-need areas, according to Public Health officials.

For more information on L.A. County’s vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.