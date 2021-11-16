Man arrested on suspicion of entering apartment, assaulting former coworker

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into his former coworker’s Canyon Country apartment and beating him, according to law enforcement officials.

On Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call on the 17100 block of Sierra Highway regarding a possible battery.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was in his bedroom when he was unexpectedly approached by the suspect and physically assaulted,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “A physical altercation ensued.”

According to Arriaga, the victim’s roommate was able to remove the suspect from the residence without further incident.

“The victim knew the suspect from previous employment,” said Arriaga. “No arrest was made at the time of the incident.”

The next day, the suspect, identified as a 58-year-old Canyon Country man, went into the SCV Sheriff’s Station to speak with deputies.

“Upon further investigation, he was arrested for felony battery causing great bodily injury and burglary,” said Arriaga. He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.